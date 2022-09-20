Inside Tara Sutaria's vacation with boyfriend Aadar Jain in Paris. See pics

Tara Sutaria is holidaying with boyfriend Aadar Jain and friend Alekha Advani in Paris. She took to her Instagram account and shared pictures posing while sitting on the stairs with a building in the background. She wore a black crop top with green cargo jeans and black boots. Alekha shared a selfie with Tara and Aadar on her Instagram. Aadar wore a black jacket. He shared a picture of Tara having french fries, on his social media handle. In another picture, Tara can be seen posing with Alekha. (Also read: Inside Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon's French family vacation with Disneyland, Eiffel Tower visits)

She captioned her post with multiple emojis (black heart, cloud, wine, leaf, cheese and France flag). One of her fans commented, “You are looking so gorgeous.” Another fan wrote, “Beautiful mam.” Other fan commented, “Mera Paris toh aap ho" (You are my Paris). Many of her fans posted heart emojis on her pictures. While sharing the selfie with Tara and Aadar, Alekha called herself, “Always the third wheel.”

Tara Sutaria reshared the stories of Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain shares picture of Tara while vacationing in Paris.

Aadar Jain is the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain and grandson of Raj Kapoor. He made his acting debut with Yash Raj Film's Qaidi Band in 2017. He was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video film Hello Charlie in April 2021.

Tara confirmed her relationship with Aadar with an Instagram post on his birthday in 2020. Sharing a picture of them together, she had written, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours!" and he had reacted by writing "I love you" in the comments section.

Tara was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, which starred her opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film, also starred Disha Patani and John Abraham. Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to 2014 hit film Ek Villain that featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

