Ira Khan embraces boyfriend Nupur Shikhare affectionately as he goes 'gotcha'. See pic

Ira Khan, the daughter of actor Aamir Khan, embraced her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a new picture. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Nupur shared a candid picture of him and Ira.

In the photo, Nupur Shikhare seemingly lay on the floor on his stomach as Ira Khan hugged him from behind. As Nupur smiled, looking away from the camera, Ira gazed at him.

While Nupur wore a white T-shirt, Ira wore a black top. He simply wrote, "Gotcha" followed by a red heart in the caption.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official earlier this year. On Promise Day, in February, Ira had shared pictures with Nupur and captioned her post, “It's an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

Ira and Nupur often share pictures as they spend time with each other. Last month, they travelled together to Himachal Pradesh and gave their fans glimpses from Kaza. In a picture shared by Nupur, they held puppies and petted them. He had captioned the post, "We made some new friends #dogs #dogsofinstagram#puppy #travel #love #cutenessoverload."

Earlier, Ira had dropped pictures with Nupur as she sat on a couch holding him. She had captioned the post, "He's such a dramebaaz!...#love #cuddles #happypill." In the comments section, he had replied, “@khan.ira dramebaaz ? Who ? Me ? Nooooo .. no.. nooooooo... Me ? Nooooo... No... Ok may be but I love you na.”

Ira has chosen not to follow in the footsteps of her father Aamir. She doesn't want to be an actor but is inclined towards direction. She made her directorial debut with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea two years ago. The lead role in the play was essayed by Hazel Keech.

Also Read | Ira Khan teases boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as he lifts bicycle, fan roots for him in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar Returns

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ira had earlier said, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again... I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on.”