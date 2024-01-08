Ira Khan opts for arm-length mehendi, poses in ivory lehenga with groom Nupur Shikhare. See pics

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a registered wedding in Mumbai and kickstarted the celebrations in Udaipur with a workout session. But now, pictures and videos from the mehendi ceremony held on Monday hint that the couple took the conventional route for this one. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Nupur shared a picture of Ira getting a traditional bridal mehendi design all the way up to the arm. Also read: Ira Khan wedding: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao shake a leg on Tharki Chokro with Rajasthani folk artistes in Udaipur. Watch Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare during the mehendi ceremony.

Ira Khan's mehendi

Ira decked up in a beige and ivory lehenga for the ceremony. She paired it with light golden and pearl jewellery. Nupur was in a shirt and trousers combo paired with a contrasting waistcoat. He reposted pictures of him posing with Ira while she got her mehendi applied.

Ira Khan sits for her mehendi ceremony.

Nupur also shared glimpses of the floral decor, the ivory umbrellas and the recreational elements at the mehendi ceremony held in the sun at the Taj Lake Palace. He also shared a video of a man juggling balls and a picture with Ira's actor-cousin, Zayn Marie Khan. The Monica O My Darling actor looked pretty in a printed jumpsuit.

Decor at Taj Lake Palace for the mehendi ceremony.

Earlier, Ira had shared a video on her Instagram Stories while getting ready for the mehendi. She held a walkie talkie in her hand and joked that she was spying on the logistics team, which was chitchatting while working.

More about Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter from his first wife, Reena Dutta. The entire family, including Ira's older brother Junaid Khan, Aamir's second ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan, Ira's cousin Zayn Marie Khan, and actor Mithila Palkar are currently in Udaipur for the celebrations.

As per the wedding itinerary, the mehendi is to be followed by Hi Tea around sunset, followed by dinner and then a pajama party. The Sangeet is scheduled for Tuesday and the vows for Wednesday. The couple tied the knot in Mumbai in the presence of a registrar on January 3. It was followed by a reception.

