Ira Khan reveals her traditional look for mehendi, wears black for romantic dinner. See pics

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding celebrations are on at Udaipur's Taj Lake Palace. After a romantic welcome dinner party which had the couple dressed up in black to celebrate their union, Ira's look for the mehendi ceremony on Monday is also out. Ira took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to candidly complain that her logistics team was chitchatting on the walkie talkie and she is spying on them while getting ready. She is seen in a white embroidered halter blouse and gold and pearl jewellery as she gets her makeup and hair done in the video. Also read: Ira Khan shares itinerary of her wedding functions, posts video with Nupur Shikhare Here are pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding celebrations in Udaipur.

Ira Khan decks up for the mehendi.

Ira Khan wears black for dinner party

For the earlier dinner party, Ira wore a black gown with a thigh-high slit and complemented the look with a simple necklace. Nupur wore black shirt and trousers paired with a matching tie and waistcoat. There are pictures of them posing with other guests which also had actor Mithila Palkar and Ira's cousin Zayn Marie Khan in attendance. Ira also shared an adorable picture with half brother Azad Rao Khan as she and Nupur hugged him from each side. The 11-year-old is seen in a blue suit and his glasses.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare during the dinner party.

The itinerary for Sunday had a dinner followed by a pyjama party. Pictures shared by Ira and others show her in a different black short dress, dancing with Nupur as a singer sings a romantic song for them. Ira is seen lip-syncing to the song while holding Nupur's hands. The video shows Kiran Rao, Aamir's ex-wife chatting with guests in the background.

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter from his first wife, Reena Dutta. She also has a brother, Junaid Khan, who is older to her. Ira and Nupur had a registered wedding on January 3 and are now celebrating the union in Udaipur. They are expected to take their vows in a traditional manner on January 10.

