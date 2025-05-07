Irked Janhvi Kapoor slams those calling Indians at Met Gala 'Chandivalification of Met': Colonial trauma hasn’t left us

The Met Gala 2025 saw a star-studded Indian contingent, including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, gracing the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. While some fashion aficionados praised their outfits, some branded it as the 'Chandivalification of Met'. And that has irked actor Janhvi Kapoor. The actor has fired back at the trolls, saying it is time to shun the classist attitude. Also read: Met Gala 2025: Indian celebs turn the red carpet into a royal runway; From SRK to Diljit Dosanjh Janhvi also shed light on the often-overlooked Indian craft and artisans on the global stage.(Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor shuts down Met Gala critics

The actor expressed her views in the comment section of a post by Instagram account Diet Sabya. The post was titled “DSji how come we have sudden influx of Indians at the Met? Is this the Chandivalification of Met?”, which shared how people are throwing shade at Indian stars who attended the fashion gala, and are wondering if the event has lost its exclusivity. Janhvi also chimed in and shared her views.

Janhvi wrote, “It was high time. Our artisans and designers are the best in the world, they deserve the spotlight on a global stage like the Met. As do our icons (heart icon)”.

She added, “Shouldn’t we be happy we’re finally getting our due instead of salty about how seeing our own people on this platform is making it seem a little less aspirational? Might I say our garments were amongst the most spectacular. Amusing how we’re being almost classist towards ourselves, clearly colonial trauma hasn’t left us”.

Her comment.

Janhvi also shed light on the often-overlooked Indian craft and artisans on the global stage, highlighting how this narrative is slowly shifting, bringing well-deserved recognition to Indian artists.

Janhvi shared, “For decades, the work of our artisans has been exported from our country and put on global platforms without credit. For decades, they have borrowed our fabrics, our embroidery, our textiles, our jewellery and presented it as a creation of which they are the rightful owners. I’m glad our people are finally getting the chance to represent so much of our work and heritage. If anything, the sense of pride I felt seeing our artists and garments at the Met made whole affair seem even more magical”.

Spotlight on India at Met Gala

The 2025 Met Gala was a momentous night for India, with several iconic figures making their dazzling debut on the iconic blue carpet. The highlight of the evening was Shah Rukh Khan, who turned heads in a black ensemble crafted by Sabyasachi.

Diljit Dosanjh also made a stunning Met Gala debut, paying homage to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh in style. His show-stopping look, crafted by Prabal Gurung, featured a regal white cape, turban, and layered necklaces, all adorned with intricate beadwork. The highlight? A cape embroidered with the map of Punjab, proudly celebrating his cultural heritage.

Actor Kiara Advani also made her debut and flaunted her baby bump in a Gaurav Gupta outfit at the event. Indian fashion icon Manish Malhotra also made a striking debut. He was dressed in a custom black-and-white tuxedo featuring a geometric shawl lapel and abstract pattern. Other Indians in attendance included Prabal Gurung, Sabyasachi, Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla, and Isha Ambani.