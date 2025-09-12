Is Sunjay Kapur's estate really worth 30000 crore? Karisma Kapoor's lawyer reveals valuation

₹30000 crore: That is the number doing the rounds in news reports about industrialist Sunjay Kapur's estate and inheritance battle. The late businessman's children with actor Karisma Kapoor - Samaira and Kiaan - have dragged their stepmother Priya Sachdev to court over their 'rightful share' in his estate. However, there are conflicting reports on what the estate is worth. Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor were married from 2003-16, and have two kids together.

What was Sunjay Kapur's net worth

When Sunjay Kapur died in London in June, his net worth was reported to be just over $1.2 billion (around ₹ 10,000 crore). But now, reports have estimated his estate as thrice as much. Karisma Kapoor's lawyer, Mahesh Jethmalani, recently appeared to explain some of the intricacies in the calculations of the estate.

Appearing on a Republic TV debate, the senior advocate said, “ ₹30000 crore is a press creation; it is not under the will. We don’t know what the assets under the will are, because they are all Sunjay’s personal assets, and we haven’t had any disclosure in the will or any disclosure from other beneficiary of the will or the executive. So we don’t know what his personal assets consist of or what the valuation is.”

Explaining where the number came from, Jethmalani added, “ ₹30000 crore is maybe his overseas assets and his assets in India. We haven’t done a valuation because, frankly speaking, we can’t make the valuation because we are at a disadvantage of not having the entire data regarding his assets.”

The inheritance case

Sunjay Kapur, founder and chairman of auto manufacturer Sona Comstar, died in London in June this year. He is survived by his widow, Priya Sachdev and their son. Sunjay was previously married to actor Karisma Kapoor from 2003-16. Their two children have now filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court, accusing Priya of 'forging' a will and excluding them from their father's estate. Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, has also filed a suit against Priya. The court has ordered Priya to disclose all assets of her late husband.