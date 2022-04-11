Ishaan Khatter dances on a table as he turns a war hero in Pippa. See BTS pics from film set

Ishaan Khatter's fresh stills from his upcoming film, Pippa have been unveiled. The actor will be seen as an armyman for the first time. He plays Captain (later Brigadier) Balram Singh Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron, who fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 on the eastern front. Directed by Raja Krishna Meno, Pippa also stars Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan, and Priyanshu Painyuli. Also read: Ishaan Khatter buys Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin bike worth ₹13 lakh

The producers Roy Kapur Films shared the stills on Instagram. The first still shows Ishaan as a duty-bound army man in uniform, giving a salute. The second picture is a stark opposite as Ishaan is in party formals, dancing on a table with several women dancing around him. The third picture shows him dancing with other men, who are also in formals.

Ishaan shared the stills along with some behind-the-scene moments from the film shoot. Sharing the photos, Ishaan wrote on Instagram, “Filled with gratitude for the experience of this film. It’s been a dream to work with a team as excellent as this one. Humbled and brimming with love. This is your Captain Balram Singh Mehta signing off from #Pippa. See you in the cinemas soon.” A picture shows him in conversation with the director, while another photo shows him cutting several cakes during a celebration on set.

Pippa is based on the book, The Burning Chaffees, by war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Mrunal and Priyanshu will play Ishaan’s siblings in the film whereas Soni will be seen in the role of their mother. Last year, the first poster of the film showed Ishaan mounted on a tank during war.

Ishaan was last seen in 2020 film Khaali Peeli, opposite Ananya Panday. The two are rumoured to be dating. Besides Pippa, Ishaan also has Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

