Ishaan Khatter, girlfriend Chandni Bainz walk hand in hand as they step out for movie date in Mumbai. See pics

Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz stepped out for a movie night in Mumbai on Saturday. While Ishaan had half his face covered with a mask, his girlfriend smiled for paparazzi as they exited a theatre and left together in a waiting car. The two, who are often spotted together out and about in Mumbai, held hands as they walked. Also read | Pippa celeb reviews: Ishaan Khatter’s girlfriend Chandni Bainz gets ‘goosebumps’, Mira Rajput is proud of him Ishaan Khatter and girlfriend Chandni Bainz on Saturday. (Yoden Shah)

Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz's movie night

Ishaan wore a beige T-shirt with brown pants, a pair of sneakers and a cap for the outing. Chandni was dressed casually too – she wore a pink crop top with blue jeans and white sneakers. She also sported glasses.

Their relationship

Ishaan made his first public appearance with Chandni in September 2023. Since then, the two have been spotted together in Mumbai. Earlier this year, they were seen at Shahid Kapoor-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's screening and were also spotted at a restaurant on Valentine's Day 2024. Still, they prefer to keep things private as Ishaan has not yet announced he is dating Chandni.

More about Chandni Bainz

Chandni is a Kuala Lumpur-based model. Currently, she is living in Mumbai. Her Instagram bio says she is a 'fashion model based in Malaysia/India'. She has also done acting, and hosted events in Malaysia. In a 2020 interview with the Malaysian website, Thread by Zalora, then-18-years-old Chandni Bainz had said she speaks four languages fluently, which are Punjabi, Malay, English and Hindi.

When asked what was her ‘ultimate dream’, Chandni Bainz had told The Beauty Desk in a 2020 interview, “My ultimate dream would definitely be to act for a Netflix Original movie or series! I really love Netflix and I just hope that I get lucky enough to star in one of their movies or shows… I want to be one of the representatives to represent Malaysia in big international movie industries like Hollywood and/or Bollywood…”

