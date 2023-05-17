It was neither Adhyayan nor Kangana Ranaut’s fault: Shekhar Suman on son's breakup

Shekhar Suman has opened up about his son Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut's past relationship and said that relationships do not always work the way people want them to. Adding that in the case of his son's breakup, it was neither Kangana, nor Adhyayan's fault. (Also read: Adhyayan Suman on being removed from films) Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman had an ugly breakup after being in a relationships for a few months.

Kangana and Adhyayan were in a relationship in 2008-2009 for a few months. They also worked together in Raaz: The Mystery Continues. They had an ugly breakup and he even made several allegations against her, accusing her of trying to influence him.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Shekhar said, "I was never against his relationship with Kangana, or anyone else. It is a phase in life. Sometimes there are mistakes, sometimes you succeed in your first relationship. Society loves drama and the day people would have wanted Kangana and Adhyayan’s relationship to end, right from day one. Sometimes even your friends do not want your happiness. It (breakup) was neither Adhyayan nor Kangana’s fault. It was the fault of circumstances because of which some things happened which were not meant to be. It should always end on a good note. Also, if by mistake Adhyayan said anything that he shouldn’t have, he realised it and apologised. He doesn’t have any anger for anybody.”

Asked if he was the kind of father who would have interfered and warned someone for the sake of his son, Shekhar added, “I was aware of every single moment. But I never talked to Kangana. (But) That’s his battle, he has to fight it. It is a matter between them. I can only give him the strength to fight that battle. I cannot fight his battles. I can never be that dad who would go and tell the other person (why did you wrong my child). I think he is man enough to fight out his battles, except he needs to be comforted. But he knows, no matter what goes wrong, he has me."

Shekhar also told the entertainment portal that Adhyayan has been through "dungeons and abyss" from where it is impossible to come out. He added that a supportive family is all one needs to brave through such dark phases that feel endless. Adhyayan is now working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

