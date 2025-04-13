Jaat box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol-starrer witnesses highest single day numbers, crosses 40 crore

Jaat box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol's Jaat was one of the most anticipated releases of the year, given that the actor's last project was Gadar 2. The actor received positive reviews upon release but has not been able to replicate the same box office craze like the 2023 film. The latest update on Sacnilk.com states that Jaat has now collected ₹40 crore. Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni. (Also read: Sunny Deol says audience loves his anger in films, not when he romances: ‘Khud ko pata hota hai kab galat kar raha hoon’) Jaat box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol's Jaat released in theatres on April 10.

Jaat box office update

The latest report states that Jaat minted ₹14.06 crore on its fourth day of release. It is the highest single day collection of the film so far, also the first time Jaat has managed to bear double digit figures since release. The film made a opening day haul of ₹9.5 crore. On its second day, the collections stood at ₹ 7 crore, while day three collection was ₹ 9.75 crore. The film has made an overall gross of ₹ 40.31 crore.

On Sunday, Jaat had an overall 25.51% Hindi Occupancy, stated the report. The occupancy on morning shows were at 11.67%, while the afternoon shows were at 30.93%. Evening shows had slightly better numbers at 33.93%.

Sunny on box office pressure

Speaking about box office pressure, Sunny had said in an interview with Bollywood Life, "I have not taken pressure basically ever in my life. But aaj ke zamaane mein even if you are not taking then koi sui chubho deta he ki pressure lo! Kyuki itne charche hone lag jaate hain ke ye figure he, wo he! Aadmi ghabrane lag jata hai (In today's age people will pin you down with the pressure. Because there are so many discussions on this and that, we get worried).”

Jaat also stars Regena Cassandrra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu.