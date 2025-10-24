Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit’s 100 Days to be revived as a web show, producer says it will be a horror show with a twist

Over three decades after its release, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit’s psychological thriller 100 Days (1991), is getting a contemporary digital revival. Original producer Jay Mehta is adapting the classic into a web series, featuring Abhishek Kumaarr and Srishti Singh in the lead roles. A poster of 1991 psychological thriller 100 Days starring Madhuri Dixt and Jackie Shroff.

100 Days web series will be fast paced

Sources confirmed to India Today that the shoot is nearly complete, with a release expected by the end of the year. The upcoming adaptation will stream on Amazon MX Player’s vertical platform, MX Fatafat, as a micro-drama.

A source close to the project revealed, “Keeping up with modern viewing habits, the makers have restructured the storyline to connect with today’s audience while retaining the mystery and tension of the original. The goal is to keep the soul of 100 Days alive but present it with a fresh, fast-paced treatment.”

Speaking about reimagining his own creation, Jay Mehta said, “I had made the film 100 Days, which was based on premonitions. Now, we are bringing it back for the web with a new twist. The idea is to make it relevant for a generation that consumes stories differently.”

Lead actor Abhishek Kumaarr, who wasn’t born when the original film was released, expressed deep gratitude for being part of the remake. “It’s a thrilling story that demands pace. Today’s viewers prefer quick transitions and constant engagement, so while we’ve kept the essence of the original, the storytelling is much sharper and more gripping. Even though it’s a vertical micro-drama, the production value is at par with mainstream web shows.”

About 100 Days

The original 100 Days was a remake of the 1984 Tamil hit Nooravathu Naal, which itself drew inspiration from the 1977 Italian classic Sette Note in Nero (The Psychic) and the Hollywood thriller Eyes of Laura Mars. The film followed a woman haunted by visions of a murder that led her to uncover shocking truths, a storyline that continues to intrigue audiences even decades later.