Jackky Bhagnani refutes reports of legal battle between PVR INOX Pictures and Pooja Entertainment: ‘Entirely inaccurate’

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has dismissed reports claiming that PVR INOX Pictures is planning to take legal action against his father, Vashu Bhagnani, and their production house, Pooja Entertainment. Pooja Entertainment is already making headlines over a separate legal battle involving music rights connected to the upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

His clarification comes in the wake of media reports claiming that PVR INOX Pictures and Pooja Entertainment were locked in a financial dispute stemming from a three-film deal between the two parties.

Jackky Bhagnani’s banner issues clarification On Monday, Jackky Bhagnani’s banner Pooja Entertainment took to Instagram to share a statement, dismissing the rumours claiming that PVR INOX Pictures is preparing to initiate legal proceedings against Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment.

The note read, “Over the decades, Pooja Entertainment has built a relationship with the media rooted in mutual respect, transparency, and a shared love for Indian cinema. We are incredibly grateful for the continuous support you have extended to our team throughout our journey. Recently, reports have circulated regarding alleged legal proceedings between PVR INOX Pictures and Pooja Entertainment. We wish to clarify that these reports are entirely inaccurate. PVR INOX Pictures has graciously issued an official clarification confirming that these claims do not reflect the reality of our strong professional bond.”

This comes after a recent report suggested that losses linked to a multi-film deal between the two companies had led to repayment disputes and possible legal tension. The banner has also urged media outlets and the public to verify facts before publishing or sharing any news.

“While we deeply respect the fast-paced nature of digital news, the continued circulation of unverified stories in this case are causing harm to the stakeholders and the company's goodwill built over the years. We kindly request our friends across media houses, digital platforms, and social channels, bloggers to rely on verified facts and remove any misleading coverage that they might have published. We remain grateful to everyone who has extended their support and understanding during this time. We have full faith that truth and facts will ultimately prevail over speculation and misinformation,” it further read.