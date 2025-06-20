Jackson Wang nails Katrina Kaif's hook step in Chikni Chameli, fans say give him Aadhar card already. Watch

K-pop star Jackson Wang, who was recently in India to promote his latest album Magic Man 2, left no stone unturned to assimilate the culture and pop culture of our country. A new video of the GOT7 star has emerged online where he is seen dancing to Katrina Kaif's iconic number, Chikni Chameli, which has won the hearts of his fans. (Also read: Is Jackson Wang a part of Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4? After much teasing, here's what the Got7 singer has to say) Jackson Wang nailed Chikni Chameli's hook step in a new video that emerged on social media,

Jackson Wang dances on Chikni Chameli

In a video that has surfaced online, Jackson can be seen showing his moves to Bollywood's hit number Chikni Chameli from the 2012 film Agneepath. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the singer-rapper nailed the hook step with surprising ease, much to the fans' surprise.

Internet reacts

Fans couldn't keep calm seeing their favourite star perform the steps with such ease. One fan wrote, 'Never in my life, I had ever thought I'd get to see Jackson Wang dance on Chikni Chameli". Another fan commented, "We got jackson dancing on chikni chameli before gta 6 (sic)". A third comment read, "Ahemm... Give him Adhar Card please". Another comment read, "Ohooooooo Katrina Jackson". Another user wrote, “So jackson of him! AADHAAR CARD NOW! (sic)”

Jackson Wang met Hrithik Roshan

Jackson took a trip to Mumbai to promote his upcoming album Magic Man 2, a follow-up to his 2022 album Magic Man. He previously visited the country for a performance at Lollapalooza India in 2023. Recently, Jackson met Hrithik Roshan and his family too and sparked a rumour that he will be acting in Hrithik's directorial debut Krrish 4.

However, Pretty Please singer denied the rumours, stating that it all started as a joke. Apart from Hrithik, Jackson met many other Indian celebrities like Karan Johar, Hanumankind, Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant and Adnan Sami.