Jaideep Ahlawat steals the show with his 'killer' bhangra moves; fans say, ‘didn't even notice Malaika Arora’. Watch

In April this year, Jaideep Ahlawat set the internet abuzz with his electrifying dance moves in the Jewel Thief song Jaadu, leaving fans in awe. Now, he’s done it again — this time winning hearts with an impromptu bhangra at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), and fans can’t get enough of his infectious energy. Jaideep Ahlawat and Malaika Arora at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Jaideep Ahlawat flaunts his bhangra moves

On Saturday, IFFM shared a video from the Remitly IFFM Dance Competition featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Malaika Arora, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra on stage learning bhangra moves. The clip shows Mukesh and Malaika following the lead of a dancer, trying out the steps, until Jaideep jumped in, effortlessly stealing the show with his spontaneous energy and flawless moves. Malaika, visibly impressed, was seen cheering and clapping for him, while the crowd erupted into chants of “Once more!” at the end.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Jaideep’s moves. One comment read, “Bhai, I didn’t even notice Malaika until the end.” Another wrote, “Jaideep rock, Malaika shocked.” A fan gushed, “The way you were standing and then said ‘Now I’ll do’ 🤩🔥 waah waah waah waah.” Another remarked, “He is such a vibe. We need to get him more dancing songs.” One more added, “Sick moves. Love him!”

Meanwhile, Jaideep was honoured with the Best Actor – Web Series award for his performance as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok Season 2 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s recent and upcoming projects

Jaideep has some interesting projects lined up. The actor is the newest addition to Season 3 of Manoj Bajpayee’s hit series The Family Man. Created by Raj & DK, the show also stars Jugal Hansraj, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Darshan Kumar, Dalip Tahil, Seema Biswas, Vipin Kumar Sharma, and Harman Singha, and is scheduled to release in November this year on Prime Video.

Jaideep also has Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis in the pipeline, in which he will share the screen with Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, and Sikandar Kher. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles, and is currently under production.