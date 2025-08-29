Janhvi Kapoor admits she once introduced Orry as her husband to avoid men flirting with her: ‘I’ve said I’m married’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently revealed that she often gets hit on, especially when she is outside India. To escape such unwanted advances, she usually uses the excuse of already being married. In fact, she once introduced her close friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry as her husband just to get out of an uncomfortable situation. Janhvi Kapoor shares a close bond with Orry and often shares fun moments with him on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals

Janhvi opened up about her personal life when she joined IMDb’s original series Speed Dating with her Param Sundari co-star Sidharth Malhotra. She spoke about her take on romance and first dates.

During the conversation, she was asked the most ridiculous excuse she gave to turn down unwanted advances. To which, Janhvi revealed that she once introduced Orry as her fake husband to avoid being flirted with.

“I’ve said I’m married a lot. Someone coming up to me in person has mostly been outside of India. A lot of waiters in LA would send me their phone number or get me something that I didn’t order. I was with Orry once and said he’s my husband,” Janhvi said.

The actor, who is presently dating Shikhar Pahariya, also shared her dealbreaker for a first date. “The first date is a big one. They shouldn’t show up late, in fact they should show up early. They should seem nervous. Intangible and emotional gestures mean a lot more to me than tangible materialistic things,” she said.

Looking back at the most romantic thing a partner has done to impress her, the daughter of late icon Sridevi mentioned, “I would say he had taken a really long trip, gone through a long journey to come and meet me for a short span of time. Once from London to Bombay, to see me for just like 5 hours because I had a really bad dream and I was panicking.”

Janhvi’s latest project

At the moment, Janhvi is seen in Param Sundari. The rom com follows the love story of a Punjabi boy from Delhi and a half Tamilian-half Malayalam girl from Kerala. Directed by Tushar Jalota and backed by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the rom com released in theatres on August 29. According to the Hindustan Times review, Param Sundari “struggles as a romantic comedy, failing to evoke the charm of classic films”.

Next, she will be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf.