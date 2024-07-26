Janhvi Kapoor on claims of paying money for social media praise: 'Itna budget nahi hai'

''Paise khilwa ke bulwa rahi hu'

She said, “Main khud ke baare me kaise baith kar bolu, ‘Main na badi confident ho gayi hu, bade acche acche performances de rahi hu’? Main khud nahi keh sakti na (But how can I sit and say about myself, 'I have become very confident; I am giving very good performances'? I can't say it myself).” When told that people are saying good things about her, she added 'Paise khilwa ke bulwa rahi hu (I am paying them to say it)'."

'Yeh toh iska PR hoga'

Addressing the social media speculation around her PR, Janhvi added, “Koi bhi main jab dekhti hu na social media par galti se koi bhi tareef kar leta hai na toh yeh bolte rehte hain ki ‘Yeh toh iska PR hoga, yeh toh iska...' Main bolti hu ‘Nahi itna budget nahi hai ki main logon se tareef karwaun' (Whenever I see someone praising me even by mistake on social media, they keep saying, 'This must be her PR’). I say 'no I don't have enough budget to pay people to compliment me').”

Upcoming film

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, is joined by Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain in Ulajh. The film tells the tale of Suhana Bhatia, who tries to navigate her personal and professional life. Ulajh is set to release in theaters on August 2, 2024. Janhvi also has the Telugu film Devara Part 1 with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan as one of her upcoming projects.