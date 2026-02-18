Javed Akhtar and Salman Khan's friend Sanjay Dutt visit ailing Salim Khan at hospital

A video shared by the paparazzi showed Javed rushing to the hospital to visit Salim. Salim and Javed rose to fame together when they wrote blockbusters like Deewar, Agneepath and Sholay, among others. They became the highest-paid writers of their time, earning a rupee more than the lead actors. However, the duo parted ways after a 12-year partnership, and their separation was largely attributed to creative fatigue.

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan left fans worried on February 17 as he was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. His family members, including his wives Helen and Salma Khan, and his son Salman Khan were seen visiting the hospital to check on his health. Veteran writer Javed Akhtar also rushed to the hospital to see the ailing Salim, and Salman’s close friend and actor Sanjay Dutt also reached the hospital to be with the family.

Salman’s close friend and actor Sanjay was also seen visiting Salim Khan at Lilavati Hospital. Salman has often spoken about his bond with Sanjay, revealing how they consider each other brothers. Last year, the actor also announced that he would soon be doing an action film with Sanjay.

What happened to Salim Khan? The reason for the veteran writer's hospitalisation is still unknown. However, the hospital issued a statement revealing that the veteran writer was brought into the emergency department by their family doctor, Dr Sandeep Chopra, on Tuesday, early morning at 8.30 am.

In the official statement, the hospital further confirmed that the writer has now been admitted to the ICU and added, “Emergency care was initiated and Mr Salim Khan was shifted to the intensive care unit on the first floor. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended to him. Respecting the relatives' request, further details are not being shared today. However, tomorrow at 11 am we shall be addressing a press bulletin with the due consent of the relatives and maintaining the confidentiality of the patient to the utmost. Kindly bear with us. He is stable but is under close observation with regard to his clinical status.”

After his hospitalisation, Salman, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri, Ayush Sharma and Arpita were also seen rushing to the hospital to meet their father. Salim's grandchildren Arhaan, Nirvaan and Alizeh Agnihotri, also looked worried as they visited the hospital.