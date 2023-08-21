Internet reacts to BTS video of Javed Akhtar, Jatin-Lalit creating Yes Boss song Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon: 'Pure gold'

A behind-the-scenes video of veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and music composer duo Jatin Pandit and Lalit Pandit, popularly known as Jatin-Lalit, is winning hearts on the internet. The throwback video recently resurfaced on Instagram, with many applauding their determination and actually putting in effort to create 'everlasting' music as they worked on Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's Yes Boss song Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon. The original video was shared by Lalit on Instagram earlier this year. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Yes Boss co-star Kashmera Shah thanks him Throwback video of Javed Akhtar, Jatin-Lalit working on SRK's song wins hearts.

In the clip, Javed, Lalit and Jatin sat on the floor as they jammed. After Javed read out the lines for Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon, which featured in the 1997 film Yes Boss, Lalit was seen singing and playing along on the synthesiser, while Jatin played the harmonium. The clip was from an old interview, and Lalit had shared it in February on Instagram.

Reactions to their video

"Javed Akhtar cooked here," Instagram page Amusing Being's caption along with the clip read. Reacting to it, a person wrote, "Time when artists actually gave efforts to make songs." One more said, "This version is better than studio one." A person also wrote, "The way it is written, it could have been a ghazal."

Another one commented, "The generations to come will realise one fine day, these were the artists, who had immense passion for the craft." One more said, "This is pure gold." A comment also read, "Javed sir wrote it. Jatin-Lalit composed it. Abhijeet sang it. SRK acted on it. It takes greatness to create a generational legacy." A person also commented, "When I say Bollywood isn't Bollywooding the way it used it."

About Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon

Sung by Alka Yagnik and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the song from Yes Boss was picturised on lead actors Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan. Yes Boss was a romantic comedy directed by Aziz Mirza. It also featured Kashmera Shah alongside Shah Rukh and Juhi. Produced by Ratan Jain, Yes Boss was one of the most successful films of the year. It was based on the film For Love Or Money (1993).

