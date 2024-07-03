Javed Akhtar adds another 7.8 crore home to his property collection in Juhu

Javed Akhtar recently purchased a property in Mumbai's upscale Juhu neighbourhood. The screenwriter-lyricist bought a ready-to-move-in apartment covering approximately 111.43 square meters for ₹7.76 crore, according to documents accessed by SquareYards.com. The transaction, completed on July 2nd, included a stamp duty of ₹46.02 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000. (Also read: Shabana Azmi says Farhan and Zoya are more comfortable with her than with Javed Akhtar today) Javed Akhtar's new apartment worth ₹ 7.76 crore has been added to his property collection.

Javed Akhtar's lavish properties in Mumbai

The property is in the Sagar Samrat Building in Juhu, a well-known area in Mumbai. Juhu is famous for its beautiful beach, perfect for relaxing walks and watching stunning sunsets. The neighbourhood also has many luxury residential buildings and celebrity homes, adding to its glamour.

According to SquareYards.com, Javed had bought an adjoining apartment spanning 113.20 square meters (1218.47 square feet) for ₹7 crore in 2021. Interestingly, he currently resides in this cooperative housing society and lives in an apartment on a different floor apart from these two properties.

About Javed Akhtar

In the 1970s, Javed garnered widespread acclaim for his work as a screenwriter, establishing a highly successful collaboration with Salim Khan. The duo was referred as Salim-Javed in the movie's title credits. Together, they co-wrote many iconic films, such as Sholay (1975), Deewar (1975), and Zanjeer (1973), which are now considered classics in Indian cinema. After ending his collaboration with Salim he scripted for iconic films like Betaab (1983), Saagar (1985), Main Azaad Hoon (1989), Lakshya (2004) and Don: The Chase Begins (2006). Over the years, Akhtar has received numerous awards, including the Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), and the Sahitya Akademi Award (2013). He is married to actress Shabana Azmi, and they are regarded as one of the power couples in the Indian film industry. They are active in philanthropic activities and social causes.

The veteran's latest works as a lyricist are credited in The Archies (2023), Dunki (2023) and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023).