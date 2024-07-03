 Javed Akhtar adds another ₹7.8 crore home to his property collection in Juhu | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Javed Akhtar adds another 7.8 crore home to his property collection in Juhu

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Bohra
Jul 03, 2024 04:47 PM IST

Javed Akhtar is a renowned poet, scriptwriter, and lyricist, known for his work in classic Hindi cinema. He recently purchased a luxurious apartment in Juhu.

Javed Akhtar recently purchased a property in Mumbai's upscale Juhu neighbourhood. The screenwriter-lyricist bought a ready-to-move-in apartment covering approximately 111.43 square meters for 7.76 crore, according to documents accessed by SquareYards.com. The transaction, completed on July 2nd, included a stamp duty of 46.02 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000. (Also read: Shabana Azmi says Farhan and Zoya are more comfortable with her than with Javed Akhtar today)

Javed Akhtar's new apartment worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.76 crore has been added to his property collection.
Javed Akhtar's new apartment worth 7.76 crore has been added to his property collection.

Javed Akhtar's lavish properties in Mumbai

The property is in the Sagar Samrat Building in Juhu, a well-known area in Mumbai. Juhu is famous for its beautiful beach, perfect for relaxing walks and watching stunning sunsets. The neighbourhood also has many luxury residential buildings and celebrity homes, adding to its glamour.

According to SquareYards.com, Javed had bought an adjoining apartment spanning 113.20 square meters (1218.47 square feet) for 7 crore in 2021. Interestingly, he currently resides in this cooperative housing society and lives in an apartment on a different floor apart from these two properties.

About Javed Akhtar

In the 1970s, Javed garnered widespread acclaim for his work as a screenwriter, establishing a highly successful collaboration with Salim Khan. The duo was referred as Salim-Javed in the movie's title credits. Together, they co-wrote many iconic films, such as Sholay (1975), Deewar (1975), and Zanjeer (1973), which are now considered classics in Indian cinema. After ending his collaboration with Salim he scripted for iconic films like Betaab (1983), Saagar (1985), Main Azaad Hoon (1989), Lakshya (2004) and Don: The Chase Begins (2006). Over the years, Akhtar has received numerous awards, including the Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), and the Sahitya Akademi Award (2013). He is married to actress Shabana Azmi, and they are regarded as one of the power couples in the Indian film industry. They are active in philanthropic activities and social causes.

The veteran's latest works as a lyricist are credited in The Archies (2023), Dunki (2023) and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023).

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Javed Akhtar adds another 7.8 crore home to his property collection in Juhu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On