Jawan box office collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan's film mints 883 crore worldwide

Jawan box office collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is currently on an unstoppable run at the box office. The Atlee film, which released on September 7, has now collected ₹883.68 crore at the worldwide box office, as per his production house Red Chilies Entertainment. The film had entered the ₹800 crore club globally within 11 days of its release. (Also read: Jawan director Atlee reveals his next film will star Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay: ‘I am seriously working on it’) Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.

Jawan's worldwide box office success

On Tuesday, the production house Red Chilies Entertainment shared the latest worldwide collection of Jawan on their social media accounts. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the production banner shared a poster of the film which had the total worldwide box office figures- ₹883.68 crore, written on it. The caption read, "Jawan’s explosive rule at the box office continues! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Earlier, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan had shared a detailed report of the collections to X, previously known as Twitter. Manobala wrote, "Jawan enters the elite ₹800 cr club at the WW Box Office. The film has sold 1390142 tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 11th day. ||#ShahRukhKhan| #Nayanthara| #Jawan| #Atlee| #Jawan2|| Hindi shows - 13317, gross - ₹ 35.18 cr, per show collection - ₹ 26,417."

Shah Rukh on Jawan's success

A few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan was present in Mumbai with director Atlee and the cast to celebrate the success of the film. At the event, Shah Rukh said, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the double role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad, and highlights "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover have pivotal roles in the film. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make special appearances in the film.

