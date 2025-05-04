Jaya Prada, 63, looks ageless as she reunites with Dharmendra, he calls her ‘lovely’

Veteran actor Dharmendra met a special friend after a long time recently. Former actor and politician Jaya Prada paid him a visit and he shared a couple of their pictures from the meet-up online. Dharmendra and Jaya Prada have acted together in many movies in the 1980s.

A friendly visit from Jaya Prada

The photos clicked at Dharmendra (89)'s home show him posing with Jaya. He is wearing an off-white shirt and blue pants with a hat. Jaya (63) looks pretty in a short, peach and yellow embroidered kurta and sharara. She is also wearing glasses and a silver necklace.

Dharmendra captioned the post, “Jaya prada, my lovely co - star came to see me today along with a loving family friends of her .i am extremely happy to see them all.”

Fans of the senior actors loved seeing them together again. “I felt happy seeing your smiling face. May you always be happy and healthy. Love you,” wrote a fan. “Two Legends in one frame ❤️🙌 respect both,” said another.

“Jaya prada aur aapki jodi ne logo ne bahot pasand ki thi love you papaji @aapkadharam sir,” said another.

Jaya's equation with Dharmendra

In 2021, Jaya Prada appeared as guest on an episode of Indian Idol. Host Jay Bhanushali hosted a special game for her and presented the pictures of six actors - Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Rishi Kapoor - and asked to pick a star for every question he posed.

"Inme se, sabse zyada romantic scene mein kiske paseene choote the? (Of these men, who was the most nervous during a romantic scene?)" Jay asked. After thinking a little, Jaya replied, "Dharam Ji." She added, "Hero se zyada mujhe friend nazar aate hai. Lekin jo reharsal mein karte hai, wo take mein nahi hota. Kyunki take mein kuch aur karte hai (More than a hero, he's like my friend. But he would not recreate his act from the rehearsal room during the take. During the take, he would do something completely different)," she said.

Dharmendra was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.