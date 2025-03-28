Menu Explore
John Abraham on his Bheege Honth Tere meme with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘It looked like the most romantic film ever’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Mar 28, 2025 03:39 PM IST

In Pathaan, John Abraham and Shahrukh Khan's on-screen tension led to humorous memes portraying them as a couple.

John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan may have played arch-nemesis in Pathaan, but their chemistry resulted in numerous memes. The internet couldn't help but notice the simmering tension between the actors in a scene when Pathaan and Jim locked their eyes while the latter lounged at the pool.

John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan.
John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan.

Soon, memers got on to work and bombarded social media with their rather unusual take on the scene. They superimposed romantic tracks like Besharam Rang and Kesariya on the characters reimagining the film as Jim and Pathaan's love story.

(Also Read: John Abraham says he ‘started his life with Shah Rukh Khan’. Here's how)

John found this particular meme hilarious

In an interview with News 18, the actor said that he found them hilarious while mentioning one particular meme which had Emraan Hashmi's iconic track Bheege Honth Tere playing in the background.

“There’s also this other scene where we come really close to each other and they played Bheege Honth Tere in the background. I saw it and it looked like the most romantic film ever (laughs). On a serious note, it was a pleasure working with Shah Rukh. Each day was a delight on the sets. I wish more of such big commercial films happen because we need those as well."

John recently quipped that his best kiss was not from a woman but his Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh. He mentioned an incident at the Pathaan success party where Shah Rukh planted a sweet peck on his cheeks.

About Pathaan

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead, was one of the year's biggest releases in 2023. The film was backed by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand. At the time of the release, Pathaan became one of the biggest grossers of Hindi cinema, with a 634 crore collection worldwide in seven days.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
John Abraham on his Bheege Honth Tere meme with Shah Rukh Khan: 'It looked like the most romantic film ever'
