Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's film has a stellar Saturday, collects 32 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Updated on: Sept 20, 2025 10:18 pm IST

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's film opened to positive reviews. It is directed by Subhash Kapoor.

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 2: Expectations are quite high from the Jolly LLB franchise, and can the third entry into the courtroom comedy win its case? The Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla-starrer Jolly LLB 3 released in theatres on Friday, and did a decent opening. Although it is still behind the opening of Jolly LLB 2. On its second day, the latest box office update spells good news for the film, as Jolly LLB 3 has shown massive growth in numbers.

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 2: The film stars Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar.
Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 2: The film stars Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar.

Jolly LLB 3 box office update

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 collected 20 crore. This is higher than the opening day figure of 12.75 crore, taking the overall box office collection to 32.75 crore in two days of release. The second-day collection is also higher than that of Jolly LLB 2, which was at 17.31 crore. If Jolly LLB 3 maintains this momentum on Sunday, the film will be expected to cross the 50 crore mark by its third day of release in India.

Jolly LLB 3 had an overall 23.02% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, as per the report. The occupany for morning shows were at 13.65%, while that for afternoon shows were at 32.38%, asserted the same report.

About the film

Jolly LLB 3 also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao in key roles. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “What anchors the film is the cast. Akshay Kumar brings his trademark mischief to Jolly, lighting up scenes with quick one-liners, and delivers the expected rousing courtroom monologue with conviction. Arshad Warsi continues to be effortless with humor and gels beautifully with Akshay, making their face-offs a treat to watch. Saurabh Shukla is once again top notch as the judge, his commanding screen presence reminding you why he is integral to this franchise.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's film has a stellar Saturday, collects 32 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On