Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's film has a stellar Saturday, collects 32 crore

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 2: Expectations are quite high from the Jolly LLB franchise, and can the third entry into the courtroom comedy win its case? The Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla-starrer Jolly LLB 3 released in theatres on Friday, and did a decent opening. Although it is still behind the opening of Jolly LLB 2. On its second day, the latest box office update spells good news for the film, as Jolly LLB 3 has shown massive growth in numbers. Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 2: The film stars Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar.

Jolly LLB 3 box office update

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 collected ₹20 crore. This is higher than the opening day figure of ₹ 12.75 crore, taking the overall box office collection to ₹32.75 crore in two days of release. The second-day collection is also higher than that of Jolly LLB 2, which was at ₹17.31 crore. If Jolly LLB 3 maintains this momentum on Sunday, the film will be expected to cross the ₹50 crore mark by its third day of release in India.

Jolly LLB 3 had an overall 23.02% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, as per the report. The occupany for morning shows were at 13.65%, while that for afternoon shows were at 32.38%, asserted the same report.

About the film

Jolly LLB 3 also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao in key roles. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “What anchors the film is the cast. Akshay Kumar brings his trademark mischief to Jolly, lighting up scenes with quick one-liners, and delivers the expected rousing courtroom monologue with conviction. Arshad Warsi continues to be effortless with humor and gels beautifully with Akshay, making their face-offs a treat to watch. Saurabh Shukla is once again top notch as the judge, his commanding screen presence reminding you why he is integral to this franchise.”