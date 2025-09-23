Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi film stays steady; earns over 64 crore

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 5: Subhash Kapoor’s legal comedy, Jolly LLB 3, was released in theatres on 19 September. The film, which stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in lead roles, has stayed steady on its first Tuesday despite being a weekday. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹64.75 crore net in India within five days of release. Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 5: Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar in a still from the film.

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection

According to the trade website, Jolly LLB 3 made an estimated ₹5.75 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its total domestic revenue to ₹64.75 crore. The film maintained steady after the 73% dip it saw on Monday, bringing in ₹5.1 crore. Jolly LLB 3 had an opening of ₹12.5 crore, bringing in ₹20 crore and ₹21 crore on Saturday and Sunday during the weekend.

The film had a decent occupancy of 16.72% in Hindi despite the weekday, with occupancy growing through the day. The film collected ₹83 crore worldwide in its first weekend. It remains to be seen how much the film manages to collect in its first week.

About Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB is directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under Star Studio18 and Kangra Talkies. In addition to Arshad and Akshay reprising their roles as advocates named Jolly, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, and Huma Qureshi also reprise their roles as Justice Tripathi, Sandhya Tyagi, and Pushpa Pandey Mishra.

The film is a follow-up to Jolly LLB (2013), which was headlined by Arshad, and Jolly LLB 2 (2017), which was headlined by Akshay. Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads, “Overall, Jolly LLB 3 may not outshine the first two films, but it keeps the courtroom drama spirit alive with enough laughs and solid performances to make it a worthy addition to the series.”