Kajol says she has no regrets turning down Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots: ‘I have done very well for myself’

Kajol is busy with the promotions of her upcoming mythological horror film Maa. The actor was in an interaction with Pinkvilla, where she shared that there have been many films that she declined, and they went on to become huge hits. A prime example of this was 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. (Also read: Kajol praises Ajay Devgn, calls him a very ‘hands-on producer’ with Maa: ‘We have made a very good film’) Kajol opened up on the decision to not do Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots.

What Kajol said about saying no to 3 Idiots

When Kajol was asked how she handles saying no to people or to any project, the actor said that it is very easy for her and she does not think about it much. She said, “Lots of times, prime example is 3 Idiots. I feel that those films were theirs, you know, jaise bolte hain na jiska likha hua hai usko hi milta hai…toh, I think that I have done very well for myself without them (What is written will happen, it was destined to star those very actors only).”

On working with SRK again

In the same interaction, Kajol was also asked whether she would be interested in doing a mature love story with Shah Rukh Khan in the future. “I would love to see a film like that, yes, definitely! Why not? One can definitely suggest it to Shah Rukh as well. But we will see.” Shah Rukh and Kajol have starred in several iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham…

Kajol's next, Maa, has been directed by Vishal Furia. It shows Kajol as a fierce, protective mother who fights to save her daughter from the clutches of demons. Maa also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma and is set to release in theatres on 27 June.