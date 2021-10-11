Kal Penn says ‘well done Priyanka Chopra’ after visiting her NY restaurant Sona, see pic

Priyanka Chopra's Indian restaurant Sona, which is in New York, has been praised by many celebrities and it seems like the restaurant now has another fan. Actor Kal Penn shared his experience on Instagram and he called the food 'delicious'

In an Instagram story, Kal shared a picture of four dishes and lauded Priyanka and Sona's co-owner, Maneesh K Goyal, as he wrote, “Finally made it to @SonaNewYork so delicious.” He also said, “Well done @ManeeshKGoyal @PriyankaChopra.” Priyanka also shared Kal's story on Instagram, with a folded hands emoticon.

Kal Penn praises Priyanka Chopra after vising her New York restaurant Sona(Instagram)

On March 26, Priyanka took everyone by surprise when she made the big announcement about Sona's launch. Speaking to Vogue magazine, Maneesh opened up about how the team came up with the idea of naming the eatery Sona. He said, “We were grappling with a list of names, none of which were speaking to us. And then from the corner of the table, from a small kind of voice, Nick Jonas said, ‘What about Sona?’ And we all kind of look at Nick, and Priyanka looks at Nick, and says, ‘First, amazing, how do you even know that word?’ And he remembers it from their wedding, because he remembers gold and Sona being said, because obviously he was thrown into the culture in a big way.”

A few months back actor Anupam Kher went to Sona and posed for photos with the staff. Anupam also praised Priyanka while sharing these pictures on social media.

Anupam Kher lauded Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona on Instagram(Instagram)

Sharing the post, he wrote, “Dear Priyanka, it was a wonderful dining experience at your wonderful restaurant Sona. Everything here was amazing. The food, the ambiance, and the staff that Hari Nayak is headed are all great. Along with this, he also said that you have given us Indians another chance to be proud of you. Keep going like this. You are the best, Jai Ho.”