Kangana Ranaut reveals she said no to Mahadev endorsement; warns Ranbir Kapoor, other celebs linked to app: 'Sudhar jao'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently investigating the Mahadev online betting scandal. Many celebrities, such as Ranbir Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, are being looked into for promoting the betting platform or performing at events organised by the app's promoters and others involved. Now, Kangana Ranaut has opened up about being approached by Mahadev app's promoters for endorsement worth crores. She also warned celebs and revealed why she said no to associating with Mahadev app again and again. Also read: After Ranbir, ED summons Kapil Sharma, Huma in Mahadev case Kangana Ranaut at Chandramukhi 2 trailer launch. (File Photo)

Sharing a screenshot of a news article about the celebs under ED's scanner due to the Mahadev app scam, Kangana Ranaut wrote on Instagram Stories on Saturday, “This endorsement came to me almost six times over a span of one year, every time they added several crores to the offer to buy me, but I said no each time. Look, integrity is not just for your conscience anymore. Yeh naya Bharat hai, sudhar jao nahi toh sudhar diye jaoge (This is the new Bharat, improve or you will be forced to improve).”

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Mahadev online scam.

Ranbir asks for more time to appear before ED

Earlier this month, the ED had asked actor Ranbir Kapoor to appear at the agency’s office in Raipur in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case.

On Friday, the lawyer for the ED said that the actor has requested one week time to appear before the ED regarding the summon issued to him in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. Ranbir had allegedly carried out promotional activities for the Mahadev betting app.

Celebrities under the ED’s scanner

In this case, ED also suspects several other A-lister celebrities and certain sports personalities, who promoted the app or mingled with its promoters, while attending or performing at the company's head Sourabh Chandrakar’s wedding in February earlier this year and the company’s success party in September 2022.

Shraddha Kapoor is the latest addition to the list of actors being summoned by the ED in connection with the Mahadev money-laundering case. Kapil Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan are also under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Mahadev money-laundering case.

What is Mahadev betting app case?

The Mahadev app enabled illegal betting on various online games like poker, card games, chance games, badminton, tennis, football and cricket. The app is allegedly run by Dubai-based Saurabh and Ravi Uppal. The company operates from Dubai where betting is legal, however, it's illegal in India.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON