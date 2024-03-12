Kangana Ranaut reacts to CAA notification: 'Before you make an opinion, understand what it stands for'
Kangana Ranaut welcomed CAA notification and posted pictures and videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also shared a message for her Instagram followers.
On Monday, after the union home ministry issued a notification for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, actor Kangana Ranaut hailed the move. She took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Home Minister Amit Shah. She wrote ‘CAA’ with emojis of the Indian flag to show her support for CAA notification. Also read: Rajkummar Rao, John Cusack react to Jamia protests, Anurag Kashyap returns to Twitter to condemn silence
Kangana Ranaut on CAA notification
Kangana also shared an old video from 2014 of PM Modi speaking about the idea behind CAA. Along with it she wrote, “Before you make an opinion or emotion about CAA, first understand what does it stand for?”
When Kangana called celebs ‘spineless’
This is not the first time Kangana has been vocal about CAA. In 2019, she had lashed out at Bollywood actors’ perceived silence over CAA protests, and called them 'cowards'.
Kangana had said in an interview with The Times of India, “The actors should be ashamed of themselves. I have no illusions about the fact that Bollywood is full of cowards, who are full of themselves. All they do is just look into the mirror 20 times a day and when they’re asked they say we have electricity and we have access to everything, we are privileged, why should we be bothered about the country?"
Asked if she thinks actors are living in fear of repercussions for voicing their thoughts, Kangana had said, “No, they live under the fear of everything. They are the most scared human beings I’ve ever seen. They are sissies. They are cowards. They’re spineless people. That’s why they bully outsiders, they bully girls because they are cowards. And I feel there is really no hope for them. We need to stop projecting them as icons, we need to stop projecting them as our torchbearers, we need to see them for who they are."
CAA notification
The Centre announced the implementation of the CAA 2019, a move that came four years after the law was passed by Parliament and paved the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. With this, the Centre will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from the three countries.
