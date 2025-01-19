Kangana Ranaut responds if she is ready to make peace with Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh: Do I've to make them my friend?

Kangana on peace with Karan, Diljit

Kangana said, "I'm in peace with them. I'm totally in peace with them. When I see a great piece of work whether it is Shershaah coming from Karan Johar or whether something coming from Diljit, I'm very open to appreciate it. It's just that, do I have to make them my friends or hang out with them? I don't think that's important. But do I have anything against them? No, I don't think so, I have anything against them."

Kangana-Diljit’s feud

Kangana and Diljit’s feud began in 2020 over protesting farmers. She had written in a tweet that Diljit had instigated the protest. Kangana had also suggested that Diljit had ‘disappeared’ from the scene, after raising his voice in support of protesting farmers.

Diljit countered Kangana’s arguments on the Centre’s farm lawsand offered vocal support to those protesting against them at the Delhi border. Their arguments took place on X over a series of tweets.

Kangana and Karan's fight

In 2017, Kangana appeared on an episode of Koffee with Karan season 5 alongside her Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor. In his infamous Rapid Fire segment, Karan asked Kangana who she sees as the villain in her biopic, Kangana pointed at him and said, “The flag-bearer of nepotism,” much to his shock.

Later, Karan argued that while he showed grace as a host, no other contemporary film producer has launched as many new directors as he has in his company. He said he hasn't worked with Kangana out of choice, not because she's an outsider. Time and again, Kangana directly criticised Karan on her social media platforms.

What Kangana recently said about Karan

On her recent appearance on the singing reality show Indian Idol 15, Kangana was asked if she'd still act in a movie produced by Karan's banner Dharma Productions.

Kangana had said, "I'm sorry to say, but Karan sir ko mere saath movie karna chahiye (should do a movie with me). I'll give him a very good role and I'll make a very good film, which will not be saas-bahu ki chuglibaazi and which will not be just, you know, PR exercise. It will be a proper film and he'll get a proper role.”