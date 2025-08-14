Kangana Ranaut says most male actors in Bollywood are ‘badtameez’: Heroine ko neecha dikhana, sideline karna…

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has often spoken out in detail about her career in Bollywood and how she struggled as an outsider for many years before making a name for herself in the industry. In an interview with Hauterrfly, Kangana said that most of the male actors in the industry are ‘badtameez (impolite)’, but she did not let that get to her at any time. Kangana Ranaut spoke about her experience in the film industry.(Ravi Choudhary/PTI)

What Kangana said

During the interview, when the host asked Kangana if she had ever faced any untoward advances from the heroes in the industry, she said, “Maine zyada heroes ke saath kaam hi nahi kiya hain! Mera main concern yahi tha ki badtameez bahut hain heroes (I haven't worked with so many heroes. My concern was that these heroes were extremely impolite).”

‘Mujhe kaafi trouble bhi hua’

She continued, “Sirf main sexual tareeke se nahi bol rahi hoon. Late aana set pe, badtameeziyan karna, heroine ko neecha dikhana, sideline karna, choti van dena... mujhe kaafi trouble bhi hua ki kitne cases ye mujh pe kiye isiliye kyuki main wahape inn cheezon se main okay nahi thi jabki most girls are okay with this, toh unko laga ki isko kyu itna ghamand hain (I am not implying in a sexual way. But things like coming late, behaving badly, putting the heroine down, sideline them, give them a small van… I faced a lot of trouble in this regard, and look at the cases they filed against me! But it happened because I was not okay with this, whereas the other girls were, and they thought Why am I so proud of this?”

Kangana Ranaut's Bollywood journey

Kangana made her acting debut in Bollywood with Gangster in 2006, which was directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mahesh Bhatt. After Gangster, Kangana appeared in films such as Woh Lamhe (2006) and Life In a Metro (2007), among others, before landing a milestone project with Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion, for which she won her first National Film Award for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in 2008. She established herself further with Queen (2014) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). She has since won three more National Awards.

She was last seen in Emergency, which she directed, co-produced, and wrote.