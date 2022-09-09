Kangana Ranaut calls herself ‘Netawadi', not ‘Gandhiwadi' as she attends Kartavya Path inauguration

Actor Kangana Ranaut has called herself ‘Netawadi' (a follower of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose) and not ‘Gandhiwadi' (a follower of Mahatma Gandhi). On Thursday, Kangana attended the inauguration of the revamped Rajpath--Kartavya Path in Delhi. Speaking with reporters, Kangana said that the struggles of freedom fighters Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Veer Savarkar have been 'completely denied'. Kangana also said that India didn't achieve its freedom by only 'doing hunger strike and Dandi march'. (Also Read | 'Pitted against mediocre work': Kangana Ranaut is miffed at being nominated for Best Actress with Vidya Balan and others)

Kangana said in Hindi, "I have always said that I'm Netawadi (Netaji Subhash Chandrawadi, not Gandhiwadi. For this, several people get troubled by the way I speak. Everyone has their own way of thinking and I believe that the struggle of Netaji and several other revolutionaries like Savarkar (Veer Savarkar) ji have been completely denied. Only one side was shown that said 'slap me on one side of my face, I'll turn the other one also' (It was said by Mahatma Gandhi). Only that side was shown that we achieved freedom by doing hunger strike and Dandi march. That's not the case."

She also added, "Lakhs of people sacrificed themselves. Netaji campaigned around the world to bring forth the dire situation of India by taking part in World War 2. He also built an army and had active participation thus building pressure on the British. He gave the power to whoever he wanted, he wasn't hungry for power. He was hungry for freedom and he made the country free."

#WATCH via ANI multimedia | Actor Kangana Ranaut says "Struggle of revolutionaries, be it Netaji or Savarkar completely denied as only one side was shown"https://t.co/U51a9dx9Qb — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

Hailing the inauguration of the new Kartavya Path, Kangana said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "This is the path of duty, many generations will lead by example and walk on it. If you keep the name Rajpath, it will not lead by example, but the Kartavya Path is the path of duty, this will serve as guidance to people."

Apart from Kangana, singer Mohit Chauhan was also in attendance. Speaking to ANI, Mohit said, "I think it's a great gesture. We need to give respect to the people who fought for the country." Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kartavya Path on Thursday evening. A statue of Netaji was also installed near India Gate.

Fans will see Kangana in Sarvesh Mewara's directorial Tejas where she will essay the role of an Air Force Pilot. She will also direct and feature in Emergency. It revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

