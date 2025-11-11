Karan Johar raves about 'marketing genius' Kartik Aaryan, praises how he has 'built his brand' in Bollywood

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared effusive praise for Kartik Aaryan, dubbing him a marketing genius. In a recent interview, the Dharma Productions head praised Kartik for how 'strategically' he has built his brand in the Hindi film industry. Karan Johar has praised Kartik Aaryan.

During a recent interaction with Curly Tales for their YouTube channel, Karan spoke about entrepreneurship. In one segment, the filmmaker was asked which celebs from Bollywood he would hire for a company for various job titles or requirements. When asked about his choice for 'marketing genius' in the industry, Karan promptly said: 'Kartik Aaryan'.

The filmmaker then explained his answer, "Great marketing mind! How he has built his own brand so smartly, superbly and strategically." In the same Q&A, Karan conferred the title of 'finance guru' on Shah Rukh Khan, while calling himself the best choice for the HR head of a company.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's changing equation

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan have a chequered past. The actor had famously signed Dostana 2 under the filmmaker's banner, Dharma Productions, back in 2021. But the film was shelved with reports stating that Kartik was ousted after a disagreement. After reports of a tiff between the two, the actor and filmmaker reunited last year at an awards show, appearing cordial. Then earlier this year, Kartik returned to the Dharma fold as the lead star of the production house's fantasy thriller Naagzilla.

But before that, Kartik will appear in Dharma's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic drama directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans. The film also stars Ananya Panday in the lead and is slated to release in theatres on 25 December. Apart from these two films, Kartik also has Anurag Basu's untitled love story opposite Sreeleela lined up for release. The film will release in 2026.