Karan Johar shares pics with Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput from Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. The couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh palace on February 7. Karan was all smiles as he posed with his celebrity friends. He shared an unseen group picture, featuring Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor along with others. All of them were dressed in their best traditional outfits for the special occasion. Karan gave a nice caption to the post. His fans rushed to the comment section and dropped a request for him. (Also read: Ladkiwale Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput post looks from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding; Karan Johar goes full glam)

For Kiara and Sidharth's wedding festivities, Karan wore a silver sequinned jacket with a plum-coloured kurta and a dupatta, paired with a big polki diamond ring. For another event, he was seen wearing a purple kurta with multi-coloured embroidered dupatta. Shahid wore a glittery black coat with matching pair of pants while his wife, Mira wore a floral co-ord lehenga set with matching dupatta. She kept her hair untied. In the group picture, Mira and Shahid stood in the centre with Karan and flashed their radiant smiles. The photo also featured Amritpal Singh Bindra, Pooja Shetty, Shabinaa, Aarti Shetty, Tanya Ghavri among others. All of them looked elegant as they posed for the camera at night.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Karan wrote, “Hum Saath Saath hai (We are together always).” He used ‘Sid Kiara ki Shaadi" as hashtag. Reacting to the post, one of his fans wrote, “We need dola re dola video as soon as possible.” Another fan made this same request, and commented, “Waiting for dola re dola video.” Other fan wrote, “I love Karan’s outfits.” “Dulha Dulhan ke saath pics li bhi ya nhi (Did you take pictures with bride and bridegroom or not)?” added one. “Beautiful clicks”, wrote another. “What gorgeous photographs”, wrote other. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the pictures.

Karan had once said on his chat show, Koffee With Karan that he will dance to Dola Re Dola with Shahid Kapoor at Kiara and Sidharth's wedding. Hence, fans are waiting for their dance video from the wedding.

On Wednesday, Karan shared an adorable wedding picture of Sidharth kissing Kiara on the cheek, and wrote “I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and I realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…”

