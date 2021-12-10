Karan Johar with his kids, AbRam Khan and others attend Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira Chopra's 6th birthday bash

On Thursday Rani Mukerji's daughter, Adira Chopra turned six. Many Bollywood celebrities were spotted leaving Rani's house on Thursday night, post the birthday celebration.

The celebrities who were spotted include filmmaker Karan Johar with his kids Roohi Johar and Yash Johar, actor Tusshar Kapoor with his son Laksshya Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam Khan.

Many fans commented on the pictures. One person wrote, “AbRam is still a kid, but his vibe is like a real prince, that going to be strong king one day. Damn. But he is also the cutest.” One pointed out at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding and wrote, “So Basically...KJo was not invited.”

Rani and her husband filmmaker Aditya Chopra became parents to Adira in 2015, a year after their hush-hush wedding.

On BFFs With Vogue, Rani explained why she and her husband do not want Adira's pictures all over social media. “I want Adira to grow up normally. [Otherwise] you get unwanted and undeserved attention without having achieved anything in life. I want Adira to be treated like any other child in school. Aditya and I don’t want her to be photographed constantly,” she said.

In 2016, Rani shared Adira's first picture along with a heartfelt note on Twitter. “I love my baby Adira...Can’t live or breathe without her..My life has changed but for the better... But having a baby is so scary because you suddenly stop living for yourself, you live for your child as she has given birth to you...A mother!” she wrote.

Last month, Yash Raj Films uploaded a video on their YouTube channel ahead of the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2. During the conversation, Rani opened up about Adira's reaction to the film. She said “What’s giving me abundant joy is that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the first film of mine that Adira has seen and thoroughly loved! Nothing can beat this moment for me and my career. It was amazing to see her reaction to the film and what I have done on screen. She was laughing and rolling watching the mad comedy that we have done. I’m so happy that I could make her laugh. It fills my heart with so much happiness. She had the best time and it means the world for me.”