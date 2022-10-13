Kareena Kapoor and Jehangir are the coolest mom and son duo in new pics from London, Alia Bhatt calls them 'superstars'

Actor Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared pictures with her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan on Thursday. She posted pictures with her son before going to work along with him. Jehangir looked cute as he held his mother's fingers while posing for the camera. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor gets a new Mercedes worth ₹2 cr; Jeh goes out for a ride, waves at paparazzi)

In the pictures, she wore a white coat-like sweatshirt with blue jeans and white shoes. Jeh can be seen wearing black outfit with black shoes. Both mother and son wore black sunglasses. He looked at his mother as he gave a cute expressions to her while holding her fingers in a hotel.

She captioned her pictures with little Jeh, “Off to work with my Boy…but a quick Pose before we leave.” She used the hashtags #Jeh baba#Kaam pe chalo. Her sister Karishma Kapoor commented, “My loves (hug and heart emojis). Actor Alia Bhatt wrote, “Superstars” (heart emojis) and entrepreneur Tanya Ghavri commented, “Dying of a cuteness attack @kareenakapoorkhan.”

One of her fans commented, “Awwww so cute.” Another fan wrote, “So adorable.” Other fan commented, “Jeh is mini Bebo for real.” Many fans dropped heart emojis for Jeh's cuteness.

Kareena Kapoor got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012. Both of them have worked in films like LOC Kargil and Omkara but while working in Tashan they in love with each other.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Taimur Ali Khan, four years after their marriage in 2016. Then, they welcomed their second child Jehangir Ali Khan in February 2021.

Recently, Kareena dropped pictures on her Instagram handle from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Jehangir as both of them sat beside a Ganesh idol while posing for the camera.

She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which did not perform well at the box office. She is currently shooting for her first production in London. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta. Her son Jeh is also with her. She has completed her shooting for The Devotion of Suspect X by Sujoy Ghosh.

