Kareena Kapoor is all about style and glamour in an all-black photo shoot. Watch
Kareena Kapoor has shared a glamorous video from one of her photo shoots and it surely adds to her claim of being a diva. The actor, who is currently expecting her second child, shared the video with a catchy caption.
She captioned the video, "If I ever let my head down... It'll be to admire my heels. #FeelItReelIt." Kareena looks stunning in a black figure-hugging gown with a thigh-high slit. She also checks out her makeup and hair in the mirror and strikes a pose for the camera.
Her fans were all praise for her style and grace. A fan from Nepal wrote in the comments section, "Wowwww your looks kill me omg my love my dear my heart and you are looking amazing and awesome and gorgeous and you are doing great things and your hard work doing habit give me motivation so, keep doing love you much and lots of love from Nepal." Another reacted, "Wowwww the gorgeous ever." One more fan commented, "Bebo always looking beautiful."
The actor had earlier shared a black and white picture from the same photo shoot. She had captioned it, "I'm waiting...", perhaps hinting at the arrival of her second child.
Kareena, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, recently shifted to their new house which is located across the street of her old residence at Fortune Heights, Mumbai. She recently shared inside glimpses of the new place which boasts of an open terrace area as well as a separate room for Taimur. Sharing a picture from her bedroom, Kareena wrote, "Door to new beginnings."
Her sister Karisma Kapoor also gave a sneak peek into the house. She shared a picture of the spacious terrace with a black and white flooring and plants. "New beginnings always special #specialevening #familylove," Karisma wrote in the caption of the post.
Also read: Taapsee Pannu lends some inspiration for fellow actors, recalls the 7 minutes that changed the direction of tide for her
On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. As she is expected to deliver her baby in March, she finished shooting for her portion last year.
