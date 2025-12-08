Kareena Kapoor pens emotional birthday message for ‘Amma’ Sharmila Tagore along with adorable photos

Bollywood icon Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 81st birthday on December 8. Fans, friends, and people from the film industry shared warm wishes, but one of the most heartfelt messages came from her daughter-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena, who fondly calls Sharmila “Amma,” posted a series of touching photos on Instagram to mark the occasion. Kareena Kapoor celebrates Sharmila Tagore's birthday(Instagram/Kareena Kapoor)

Kareena’s sweet Instagram tribute

The first picture showed Sharmila sharing a gentle, loving moment with her son, Saif Ali Khan, and baby Taimur also appeared to be in the frame. Kareena simply wrote, “Happy birthday Amma.”

In the second photo, Kareena walked beside her mother-in-law with admiration, adding the line, “Always trying to follow in your footsteps.”

The third picture appeared to be a childhood memory featuring Sharmila with either Taimur or Jeh. Kareena captioned it, “All heart, always.” She posted all three photos together with the caption, “Happy birthday dearest Mother-in-law.”

When Kareena talked about Sharmila’s diet and beauty secrets

Recently, Kareena also spoke about Sharmila Tagore’s lifestyle at the Mumbai launch of celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s new book, The Common Sense Diet, held on April 2, 2025. Kareena attended the event and discussed food, fitness, and even her love for simple comfort food like khichdi.

When asked about Sharmila’s timeless beauty, Kareena said, “She is gorgeous! She eats tori and lauki every day. It’s simple ghar ka khana.” According to her, Sharmila’s beauty comes from regular home-cooked meals and clean eating.

Sharmila’s traditional skincare routine

Sharmila Tagore has always trusted natural, Indian beauty practices rather than expensive treatments. In an earlier interview in 2023 with Times of India, she said she grew up hearing skincare tips from “elders” and has always used raw, traditional ingredients like “nargis flowers, kumkumadi oil, nagamotha, bahumanjari oil, chandan, and almond oil.”

She believes glowing skin comes from “self-discipline, balanced food, healthy thinking, and proper sleep,” along with a simple skincare routine.

Also read: Soha Ali Khan reveals Sharmila Tagore doubted if Kunal Kemmu would marry her: ‘You took away all the interest’

At 81, Sharmila continues to inspire many with her elegance and simplicity, something Kareena highlighted beautifully through her birthday tribute.