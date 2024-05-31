Kareena Kapoor has a cute compliment for ‘bhabhi’ Alia Bhatt: ‘She looks like a…’

Kareena Kapoor has spoken about which perfumes she would associate with Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Karisma Kapoor. The actor recently attended a Bvlgari India event in Mumbai. She spoke with Cosmopolitan India in their "if people were perfumes" segment. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor has seen the viral Asoka make-up trend and she thinks it’s ‘iconic’) Kareena Kapoor spoke about Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Kareena talks about Alia, Ranbir and perfumes

Talking about Alia Bhatt, Kareena said, "I'd say rose because it's one of the best flowers. She looks like a rose." Ranbir Kapoor, "I think very intense, more like oudh. So a very intense kind of a smell." Karan Johar, "I think he would smell like my favourite flower, which is lilies. Any white flower because it's my favourite flower." Karisma Kapoor, "She is always my go-to person, my sunshine girl. So I would say like orange sunflower."

Kareena talks about Saif Ali Khan

Speaking with Vogue India, Kareena spoke about what perfume she would prefer for her husband, Saif Ali Khan. "I look for something intense on Saif. Something that has a more moody feel to it...I don't think anyone knows any other refined man, right?"

Kareena was at Bvlgari event

Kareena recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the Bvlgari event. For the event, she wore a pink sequin off-shoulder gown. She accessorised her look with a silver ring, matching earrings, and a bracelet.

Kareena's films

Kareena is currently basking in the success of Crew, in which she was seen with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

She will be seen headlining Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in her kitty. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in key roles. Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham released in 2011, starring Ajay, Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014, starring Kareena opposite Ajay. Both projects were declared box office hits. Singham Again is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024.