Thursday, May 30, 2024
Kareena Kapoor has seen the viral Asoka make-up trend and she thinks it’s ‘iconic’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
May 30, 2024 08:03 PM IST

Talking on the sidelines of a recent event, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about what she thought of the recent Asoka beauty trend.

Actor Kareena Kapoor opened up recently about what she thinks of the Asoka TikTok and Instagram trend that’s all the rage now. Talking to Grazia India, she called the trend ‘iconic’, sharing how they achieved her look for the film, Asoka. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's Bulgari event outfit gave us Margot Robbie deja vu. See pics)

Kareena Kapoor opened up about the trend of makeup gurus putting on makeup to the song San Sanana from Asoka.
‘It was super cool’

Kareena talked to the publication on the sidelines of the Bvlgari event she recently attended. When asked what she thought about the Asoka trend, she replied, “I think it’s amazing because 20 years later, it truly is iconic. It was iconic then when we were actually doing it. Making the tattoos, making the eyes. At that time we just, we never thought. We knew that this would be, in some way, pathbreaking even then.”

Kareena added that they wanted to make her character Kaurwaki look edgy without covering her in makeup. She said, “We wanted her to have something slightly more edgy and different. There was no makeup actually on my face, there were just designs around my eyes and not a drop of makeup. I don’t know if people will believe that. 22 years old and just tattooed all over my face, which was like super cool.”

Asoka beauty trend

The beauty trend took over Instagram and TikTok for a while this year when beauty vloggers when makeup gurus began using the song San Sanana from Santosh Sivan’s Asoka to put on makeup. They would make short-form transition videos, showing their bare face, then with Kareena’s trademark face tattoos on, before showing their version of Indian bridal makeup. Both the song and the makeup looks went viral across the world.

Upcoming work

Kareena was last seen in Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon as her co-stars. She will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone apart from Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders, which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival last year.

