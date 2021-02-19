IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan collect gifts ahead of baby's arrival, Arjun Kapoor visits Malaika Arora's parents
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan collect gifts ahead of baby's arrival, Arjun Kapoor visits Malaika Arora's parents

From Saif Ali Khan bringing new toys at home ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery to Arjun Kapoor accompanying Malaika Arora to her parents' house, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:13 AM IST

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Drishyam 2 review: Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph reunite for one of the best sequels ever

Sequels are usually made to cash in on the success of their previous parts, however, Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 2: The Resumption is an exception. The film, which skipped its theatrical release to directly release on Amazon Prime, is a thoroughly gripping and entertaining sequel, a rare occurrence in Indian cinema.

(Read full story here)

Saif Ali Khan brings new toys home as Kareena Kapoor prepares to give birth. See pic

Actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted on Thursday outside his apartment, carrying toys. His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is expecting their second child. Earlier in the day, Kareena had shared pictures of some presents she'd received, ahead of the baby's arrival.

(Read full story here)

Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan as they visit her parents' home. See pics

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor continue to grow stronger on their relationship front. Arjun is now also a part of Malaika’s family and was seen visiting her parents at their residence Thursday evening. Malaika’s son Arhaan was also spotted.

(Read full story here)

Bigg Boss 14: Here’s all that was wrong with the reality show this season

From no importance given to audience votes to contestants walking in and out of the house at their own convenience, Bigg Boss 14 was quite a mess due to various reasons.

(Read full story here)

Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife on his wedding with Dia Mirza: 'It’s a really nice extension for daughter Samaira'

Dia Mirza's wedding earlier this week to Vaibhav Rekhi generated a lot of positive vibes on several counts. Now, his ex-wife Sunaina has also given them her approval.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drishyam 2 saif ali khan with son taimur arjun kapoor dia mirza kareena kapoor

Related Stories

Disha Patani at the wedding venue.
Disha Patani at the wedding venue.
bollywood

Disha Patani drops gorgeous pics from friend's wedding, Tiger Shroff reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:37 AM IST
  • Disha Patani has shared several pictures from her friend's wedding she attended a couple of days ago. She did her own hair and makeup on the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Rajkummar Rao will make an appearance on Bigg Boss 14.
Rajkummar Rao will make an appearance on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rajkummar Rao enters house, teases a twist ahead of finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:57 AM IST
  • The Bigg Boss 14 promo shows Rajkummar Rao in the house as he talks about a twist ahead of the grand finale. Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also enter the house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan recently got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal.
Varun Dhawan recently got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan will head to Arunachal Pradesh to shoot his next

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal, will be in Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for his next. He will remain there for a long schedule.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanya Malhotra is enjoying sun and sea at her latest vacation.
Sanya Malhotra is enjoying sun and sea at her latest vacation.
bollywood

Sanya Malhotra flaunts her arm tattoo and swimsuit, Neena Gupta approves

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Sanya Malhotra is soaking up the sun in a beige bikini during at her latest vacation. The actor shared a bunch of photos from her trip on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in November last year.
Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in November last year.
bollywood

Rahul Roy takes music lessons as part of his speech therapy post brain stroke

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:57 AM IST
  • Actor Rahul Roy shared two videos on social media, which show him undergoing music lessons as one of the treatments to get back to normal after suffering a brain stroke in November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani at the wedding venue.
Disha Patani at the wedding venue.
bollywood

Disha Patani drops gorgeous pics from friend's wedding, Tiger Shroff reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:37 AM IST
  • Disha Patani has shared several pictures from her friend's wedding she attended a couple of days ago. She did her own hair and makeup on the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol and Ajay Devgn married on February 24, 1999.
Kajol and Ajay Devgn married on February 24, 1999.
bollywood

Kajol wishes Ajay's mother on her birthday: 'Partner in crime for last 22 years'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:45 AM IST
  • Actor Kajol wished her mother-in-law and Ajay Devgn's mother on her birthday on Friday, calling her 'mom in spirit'. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra wore Nick Jonas' green jacket as she stepped out of her vanity van during her Instagram live.
Priyanka Chopra wore Nick Jonas' green jacket as she stepped out of her vanity van during her Instagram live.
bollywood

Priyanka wears Nick's jacket as she steps out of vanity van on Citadel sets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:14 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra conducted an Instagram live from the sets of her film Citadel in London to answer some fan questions and chat with her fans about her book, Unfinished.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married on Monday.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married on Monday.
bollywood

Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife is happy about his wedding with Dia Mirza

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:58 AM IST
  • Dia Mirza's wedding earlier this week to Vaibhav Rekhi generated a lot of positive vibes on several counts. Now, his ex-wife Sunaina has also given them her approval.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan at her parents' residence. (Varinder Chawla)
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan at her parents' residence. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan as they visit her parents' home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:17 AM IST
  • Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at her parents' residence on Thursday evening. Malaika's son was also seen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliyah Kashyap turned 20 recently.
Aaliyah Kashyap turned 20 recently.
bollywood

Aaliyah Kashyap reveals how she handles relationship issues with boyfriend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:09 AM IST
  • Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah, in a new YouTube video revealed how she handles relationship issues with her boyfriend, Shane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl on the Train.
Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Parineeti felt like she 'was playing five girls in one' in The Girl on the Train

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:42 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra said that her role in The Girl on the Train is different from anything she has done before. She expressed her gratitude to be offered the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aryan Khan filled in for his father, Shah Rukh Khan, at the IPL auction.
Aryan Khan filled in for his father, Shah Rukh Khan, at the IPL auction.
bollywood

Twitter can't get over Aryan Khan's mannerisms that reminded everyone of SRK

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:08 PM IST
  • Fans on Twitter saw Aryan Khan at the IPL auction on Thursday, and his mannerisms immediately reminded everyone of his father, Shah Rukh Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliyah Kashyap was affected by the hate she received for her lingerie photos.
Aaliyah Kashyap was affected by the hate she received for her lingerie photos.
bollywood

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah cried after being trolled for lingerie photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:14 PM IST
Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah said that she was 'crying constantly' after the backlash she faced for posting pictures in lingerie. She eventually realised that anonymous trolls don't matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance.
bollywood

Priyanka says she found Nick while 'focusing on picking up my own pieces'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:44 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra said that Nick Jonas came into her life at a time when she was focusing on herself and 'picking up (her) own pieces'. Watch her interaction with Sonali Bendre here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vartika Tiwari (Sourced photo)
Vartika Tiwari (Sourced photo)
bollywood

Vartika Tiwari: A farmer’s proud daughter and best actor

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:03 PM IST
A proud daughter of a farmer, actor Vartika Tiwari believes that one should never shy from his or her roots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan spotted on Thursday.(Varinder Chawla)
Saif Ali Khan spotted on Thursday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan brings new toys home as Kareena prepares to give birth. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan was spotted on Thursday carrying new toys home, ahead of the birth of his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP