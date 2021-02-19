Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan collect gifts ahead of baby's arrival, Arjun Kapoor visits Malaika Arora's parents
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:
Drishyam 2 review: Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph reunite for one of the best sequels ever
Sequels are usually made to cash in on the success of their previous parts, however, Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 2: The Resumption is an exception. The film, which skipped its theatrical release to directly release on Amazon Prime, is a thoroughly gripping and entertaining sequel, a rare occurrence in Indian cinema.
Saif Ali Khan brings new toys home as Kareena Kapoor prepares to give birth. See pic
Actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted on Thursday outside his apartment, carrying toys. His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is expecting their second child. Earlier in the day, Kareena had shared pictures of some presents she'd received, ahead of the baby's arrival.
Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan as they visit her parents' home. See pics
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor continue to grow stronger on their relationship front. Arjun is now also a part of Malaika’s family and was seen visiting her parents at their residence Thursday evening. Malaika’s son Arhaan was also spotted.
Bigg Boss 14: Here’s all that was wrong with the reality show this season
From no importance given to audience votes to contestants walking in and out of the house at their own convenience, Bigg Boss 14 was quite a mess due to various reasons.
Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife on his wedding with Dia Mirza: 'It’s a really nice extension for daughter Samaira'
Dia Mirza's wedding earlier this week to Vaibhav Rekhi generated a lot of positive vibes on several counts. Now, his ex-wife Sunaina has also given them her approval.
Varun Dhawan will head to Arunachal Pradesh to shoot his next
Sanya Malhotra flaunts her arm tattoo and swimsuit, Neena Gupta approves
Rahul Roy takes music lessons as part of his speech therapy post brain stroke
- Actor Rahul Roy shared two videos on social media, which show him undergoing music lessons as one of the treatments to get back to normal after suffering a brain stroke in November.
Disha Patani drops gorgeous pics from friend's wedding, Tiger Shroff reacts
- Disha Patani has shared several pictures from her friend's wedding she attended a couple of days ago. She did her own hair and makeup on the occasion.
Kajol wishes Ajay's mother on her birthday: 'Partner in crime for last 22 years'
- Actor Kajol wished her mother-in-law and Ajay Devgn's mother on her birthday on Friday, calling her 'mom in spirit'. See here.
Priyanka wears Nick's jacket as she steps out of vanity van on Citadel sets
- Priyanka Chopra conducted an Instagram live from the sets of her film Citadel in London to answer some fan questions and chat with her fans about her book, Unfinished.
Aaliyah Kashyap reveals how she handles relationship issues with boyfriend
- Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah, in a new YouTube video revealed how she handles relationship issues with her boyfriend, Shane.
Parineeti felt like she 'was playing five girls in one' in The Girl on the Train
Twitter can't get over Aryan Khan's mannerisms that reminded everyone of SRK
- Fans on Twitter saw Aryan Khan at the IPL auction on Thursday, and his mannerisms immediately reminded everyone of his father, Shah Rukh Khan.
Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah cried after being trolled for lingerie photos
Priyanka says she found Nick while 'focusing on picking up my own pieces'
- Priyanka Chopra said that Nick Jonas came into her life at a time when she was focusing on herself and 'picking up (her) own pieces'. Watch her interaction with Sonali Bendre here.
Vartika Tiwari: A farmer’s proud daughter and best actor
