Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan share a video from impressive home library, promote Swachch Bharat Mission. Watch

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary by promoting Swachch Bharat Mission. As the cleanliness campaign marked 10 years, the couple spoke about the need for a healthy environment for a happy life. Kareena took to her Instagram handle to share her video with Saif, in which the duo emphasised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide movement. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan says his boys Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh are more sorted than he was: ‘None of them are as naughty’) Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan urged their fans to contribute towards Swachch Bharat Mission.

Kareena-Saif on Swachch Bharat Mission

In the video, Saif and Kareena can be seen saying, “Namaste, main hoon Saif Ali Khan aur main hoon Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aaj main aapse ek actress ke roop me nahi balki ek ma ke roop me baat karna chahti hoon jo ki apne bachchon ke liye sab se accha chahti hai. Swachh Baharat Mission ek aisa mission hai jisme har pariwar ko bhag lena chahiye (Namaste, I am Saif Ali Khan and I am Kareena Kapoor Khan. Today I speak to you not as an actress but as a mother who wishes well for her children. Every family should participate in Swachh Bharat Mission).”

Saif then stated, “Humare liye it is not just about keeping our surroundings clean, it is showing our kids that a healthy environment is the foundation for a happy life.” Kareena further said, “Mahatama Gandhi ji ne kaha hai ki badlaav ki shuruwat humse hi hoti hai (Mahatama Gandhi had said that change can only happen through our actions). On October 2, we honour his dream of a clean India.”

Saif lauds PM Narendra Modi's efforts

Saif also pointed out, “Our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has shown strong leadership by remaining committed towards turning this mission into a nationwide movement. Aur hum ye chahte hain ki humare bachche ye samjhe ki har chhota kadam, chaahe wo ek tukda uthana ho ya plastic ka upyog na karna ho, bohot important hai (We want that our kids to understand that whether it is picking up a small waste or avoiding plastic usage, it is very important).” The couple concluded by urging everyone to participate in Swachch Bharat Mission.