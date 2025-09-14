Karishma Sharma recalls 'tough, scary experience' as she gets discharged from hospital after jumping from moving train

Days after jumping from a moving train, actor Karishma Sharma was discharged from Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Karishma recalled the horrific incident. She also penned a note of gratitude. Karishma Sharma has starred in Pavitra Rishta, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

Karishma Sharma gets discharged from hospital after train accident

Karishma shared a picture from the hospital and wrote, "Hey guys, I just wanted to share that I've finally been discharged from the hospital. The doctor told me that, thankfully, the injury isn't too deep, but I will still feel some pain for a while as I recover."

Karishma pens a note

"It's been a really tough and scary experience, but I feel so blessed to have all of your love, prayers, and support. Honestly, that's what gave me the strength to get through this. And not to forget my mom, who took the very next flight and gave me so much strength. Thank you so much for being there for me — it truly means the world," she added.

Karishma recalled the horrific incident.

What Karishma recently told HT

Recently, speaking with HT City, Karishma talked about her "multiple injuries" and "disturbing memory lapse." Talking about her injuries, she had said, “There are a few injuries that I am getting to know about now. I didn’t even realise, but I had water bubbles on my legs, like full water-balloon kind of things around my ankle. I don’t even know what’s going on—my leg was burning. My head is so heavy, I can’t keep it straight. I have to keep it down, and that’s also making my neck hurt.”

Talking about the incident, she had said, "I just remember I was on the train, waiting and telling my friends and team to come, and the next thing I know, I’m at some railway station’s medical spot, throwing up like six or seven times. I couldn’t stand straight—they got me a wheelchair and took me to the car." Karishma, along with a friend, her hairdresser and a photographer, was at Andheri station to board a local train to Churchgate.

About Karishma's career

Karishma has starred in a few TV shows, including Pavitra Rishta, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Silsila Pyar Ka, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. She was also part of films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Ek Villain Returns, Fastey Fasaatey, Ujda Chaman, and Hotel Milan. Fans saw her in the web series--Ragini MMS: Returns, Hum - I'm Because of Us, and Fixerr, among others.