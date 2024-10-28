Kartik Aaryan calls his success ‘an Indian dream’: People relate to my journey, there's no manipulation

Kartik Aaryan on his success story

When asked what he thinks worked in his favour as an actor, Kartik stated, “My audience sees my success as an Indian dream they can relate to. They relate to my journey, my ups and downs, in a very personal way. That is something which I have realised because there are lots of actors, and people, who are not from this profession, they too relate to my journey in a way. And there is no manipulation around this. That's the relatability factor. Somewhere, I feel that they think that he is one of us.”

He further said, “I love being an entertainer. I love to interact with people and give photographs and autographs. I am that person. Somewhere down the line, people connect to these things. I can't zero down on things. But this is who I am. This is not something which is manufactured or constructed in a way because I have been that person who has been on the other side of the fence. I have been a fan. I know how a person would feel when an actor looks at you or when you get that attention from your favourite actor. I feel that energy for myself too.”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been directed by Aneez Bazmee. He had earlier collaborated with the filmmaker in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kiara Advani, Tabu and others. In the latest installment of the supernatural franchise, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz and others play pivotal characters. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will release on November 1, 2024.