Kartik Aaryan dances his heart out to Sauda Khara Khara song at Diljit Dosanjh's concert. Watch

Kartik Aaryan attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai. A video shared by a fan page featured Kartik making his most time at the concert. He danced to the hit track Sauda Khara Khara while attending the live concert with packed audience. Besides him, several other celebrities, such as Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also attended Diljit's concert and shared videos on their social media handles. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan has ‘mad night’ at The Rollings Stones concert in Europe. Watch)

Sharing Kartik's video from the concert on Twitter, a fan page wrote, “Kartik Aaryan vibing on Diljit Dosanjh's concert (fire emoji).” Going by the video, Kartik wore black sweatshirt with dark sunglasses. He grooved to Sauda Khara Khara song with full energy. He also lip-synced the lyrics while dancing with colourful lights in the background. The concert was packed with a lot of audience.

Sauda Khara Khara is a hit song from Good Newwz (2019), sung by Diljit. The film starred Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

Later Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram and shared pictures from the concert. He captioned the pictures, “All the characters in this event are fictitious. aamchi Mumbai.” He used ‘Diljit Dosanjh’, ‘Mumbai’ and ‘Born to shine’ as the hashtags on the post.

Kartik recently saw the release of Freddy, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars Alaya F along with him. The film also had Jeniffer Piccinato and earned good reviews from critics and the audience.

Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada, reuniting with his Luka Chuppi co-star, Kriti Sanon. The film will release next year. He also has Satyaprem Ki Katha, which is slated to be released in the theatres on June 29, 2023. In the film, Kartik will be starring opposite Kiara Advani once again after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Besides these, the actor also has Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline. The makers of the movie are yet to reveal which actor will star opposite to him. Kartik will also star in Hera Pheri 3, as confirmed by Paresh Rawal earlier.

