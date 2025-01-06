Katrina Kaif holds Vicky Kaushal's hand as they exit a club after celebrating Isabelle Kaif's birthday. Watch

Actor couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated her sister Isabelle Kaif's birthday on Sunday night. Several videos and pictures of the duo exiting a club in Mumbai late at night emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Inside Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's third wedding anniversary getaway: Safari rides, cosy evenings, drinks in jungle) Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted outside a Mumbai club.

Vicky and Katrina steps out of home

In a clip shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal were seen outside a club. The couple held hands as they walked towards their car. Vicky waited till Katrina got inside the car. He also made sure that Isabelle got safely inside her car.

After Vicky stepped inside the car, he had a conversation with Katrina. Both of them smiled after that as their car left the venue. For the party, both Katrina and Vicky were seen in casual black outfits. Isabelle also wore a black top and pants.

About Vicky and Katrina

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. On Koffee With Karan, Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them. Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how he was never on her 'radar'.

About Katrina, Vicky's films

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, a mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, where she received acclaim for her portrayal of Maria alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Earlier this year, she also starred opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

Vicky, on the other hand, is gearing up for his role in Chhaava, a historical drama in which he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film is set for release this year. Vicky will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Fans will also see Vicky in Mahavatar where he will essay the legendary warrior sage Parashurama. The film, which draws inspiration from Indian mythology, is slated for release in cinemas on Christmas 2026.