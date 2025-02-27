Katrina Kaif posts pictures from ‘perfect’ vacation in Austria, fans gush over hosts addressing her as ‘Mrs’

Actor Katrina Kaif often posts pictures from her vacations and public appearances on her Instagram account. The actor has now shared a series of pictures from her stay at a health resort in Austria. Fans were quick to notice that her table card at the resort named her as ‘Mrs Katrina Kaif’ and reacted in the comments. (Also read: Drone footage shows Katrina Kaif surrounded by selfie-seeking crowd during Kumbh snan; fans defend 'VIP culture’) Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share pictures from her recent vacation.

Katrina's vacation pictures

Katrina's new Instagram post saw the actor having a relaxing time at the resort amid ice-cold temperature outside. In the caption, she wrote, "That time again at #mayrlifealtausse … the amazing tranquility and beauty of this place always surprises me .. the stunning snow clad mountain walks with the sound of ice melting in the lake …. Time truly comes to a stand still and I always seem to find a moments of clarity which can otherwise sometimes be elusive…

Such a wonderful team who make you feel like family and a truly gifted …..a perfect reset… @mayrlife_official"

Fan reactions

In one picture which overlooked the hotel lobby, her name was written as ‘Mrs Katrina Kaif’ on the table card. Reacting to the same, a fan commented, “I see Mrs Katrina Kaif written on the placard ❤️🙌” A second fan wrote, “It’s the ‘Mrs’ for me 🥹♥️🧿” A comment read, “Just Katrina being so soft and beautiful enjoying her time.” “Katty you look so pretty in every attire and at every place. You are the perfect example for an Indian Bahu who knows how to slay in every look and at every occasion,” wrote another fan.

Katrina recently visited the Maha Kumbh Mela with her mother-in-law. She took a dip in the Triveni Sangam, performed aarti at the ghats in the evening, andserved prasad to the devotees.