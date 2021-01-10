IND USA
All from Shahid Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal have wished Hrithik Roshan.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wish Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan say 'keep inspiring'

All from Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Preity Zinta to Vicky Kaushal have wished Hrithik Roshan on his 47th birthday with heartfelt wishes, videos and unseen throwback pictures.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:47 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan turned 47 on Sunday though his good looks claim otherwise. Many of his industry friends took to social media to wish the actor, calling him an inspiration. Others also shared some rare memories on the occasion.

His Bang Bang co-star Katrina Kaif wished him on her Instagram Stories. She said, "Happiest birthday @hrithikroshan - just keep being as amazing as u are and reach even greater heights."

Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and Shahid Kapoor wished Hrithik Roshan on their Instagram Stories.
Shahid Kapoor said, "Happy birthday. Keep shining. Keep inspiring. From one kabir to another. Big love. Big respect. Have a great one brother." Shahid had played the titular role in 2019 film Kabir Singh while Hrithik Roshan played Kabir in 2019 film War.

Varun Dhawan wished him saying "Happy bday keep inspiring."

Tiger Shroff shared a montage of their many action scenes from their 2019 film War. It had the song We Will Rock You playing in the background. "Hope you have a kickass year ahead guru ji! Wish you the best of health and happiness life has to offer! Happy birthday!" he wrote along with the video on Twitter.


Some of his industry colleagues also shared some rare throwback pictures on the occasion. Sharing one from a big get-together of Hrithik, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and a few others, Parineeti wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Happy bdayy. Good day to bring back this night."

Vicky Kaushal shared a childhood picture with Hrithik and captioned it, "Happest birthday to you sir."

Parineeti Chopra and Vicky Kaushal shared throwback pictures to wish Hrithik Roshan on his birthday.
Akshay Kumar had a heartfelt birthday wish for Hrithik. He tweeted, "Dearest @iHrithik, may you have a year filled with happiness, success and good health. Sending my love and wishing you a great day with loved ones. Happy birthday."

Preity Zinta shared a special video consisting of their several throwback pictures and stills from their films: Mission Kashmir, Koi Mil Gaya and Lakshya. She wrote along with it, "Happy Birthday my darling @hrithikroshan I’m so proud of you & so proud of how far we have come. I still remember coming late for my 19th birthday party & seeing you & Suz waiting for me with that massive cake. Seems like a lifetime now, so here’s to a lifetime of love, happiness, sexiness, success & good health always cuz it’s not what we have in life but who we have in life that matters. Love you loads #HappyBirthday #HappyBirthdayHrithik #Friendsforever #Ting."


Sharing a picture with Hrithik, Madhuri Dixit tweeted, "Happy birthday, @iHrithik Wishing you a lot of success, happiness & joy this year. May you keep shining bright with your exceptional energy & talent. Have a good one."


Neil Nitin Mukesh shared two pictures with Hrithik on Twitter and wrote, "Happy Birthday dear @iHrithik God bless you with loads of Happiness and success. Keep inspiring the millions like you always do with every positive step you take. Have a blessed year ahead."


Also read: Fighter teaser: Hrithik Roshan announces 1st film with Deepika Padukone, she says 'dreams really do come true'

Hrithik made his birthday special by announcing his first film with Deepika Padukone, titled Fighter. To be directed by War director Siddharth Anand, the film will release on September 30, 2022.

hrithik roshan tiger shroff katrina kaif varun dhawan shahid kapoor

