Khushi Kapoor looks pretty in new pics with The Archies co-stars ahead of Netflix event in Brazil

The cast of The Archies left for Brazil a few days ago to attend the Netflix TUDUM 2023 event on June 17. Now Khushi Kapoor, who is all set to mark her debut with the Zoya Akhtar film, has taken to Instagram to share pictures from Brazil with the cast of the film. (Also read: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor wear matching The Archies jackets as they travel to Brazil for Netflix event) Khushi Kapoor poses with Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda in her Instagram post.

Khushi's Instagram post

Khushi took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her stay in Brazil. In the first solo picture, Khushi looked beautiful in a white full-sleeve top which she paired with baggy light-brown pants. The next picture saw her pose for a mirror picture with Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. Another picture showed her posing for a picture with Vedang at the pavement. She kept the caption of the post short and sweet with "Brazilllll (white heart emoticon)"

Who are in The Archies?

The Archies marks the Bollywood debut of not only Khushi who is late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter, but also Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The Archies is set to present a fresh take on the iconic gang of The Archies and promises to match the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the 60s. It also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, K, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

A few days ago, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and the rest of the cast were spotted at the airport leaving for the Netflix TUDUM 2023 event. They all wore matching black jackets that had Netflix and The Archies written at the back and posed together at Mumbai airport.

Zoya, who has also produced The Archies along with Reema Kagti under their banner Tiger Baby, had earlier shared, "It's been an absolute honour to be asked to make an Indian adaptation and the first-ever film for this very iconic Archies franchise. This is a surreal experience since Archie Comics was a part of my childhood. It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON