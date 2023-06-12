Karan Johar recalls holding Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in his arms, feels The Archies ‘is going to rule pop culture’

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared a new poster of her debut film The Archies, and it seems like Karan Johar cannot contain his excitement for the film release. The filmmaker-producer took to his Instagram Stories to share the new poster and recalled how he held Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in his arms when they were little. (Also read: The Archies new poster: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda welcome us to Riverdale) Karan Johar recalled holding Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in his arms.

Karan Johar's Instagram Story

Karan shared the new poster on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Go Zo!!!! The kids look incredible !!!!! I can't believe how the kids grow up so fast !! Have literally held Aggy and @suhanakhan2 in my arms... And to all the supremely talented kids in this special film! This one is going to rule pop culture (red heart emoticons)"

Karan Johar wrote on his Instagram Stories.

About The Archies

The Archies, which is the official Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, is set to release this year on Netflix. The Zoya Akhtar film will also mark the debut of Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, and the sister of actor Janhvi Kapoor. Apart from Suhana and Khushi, Zoya's film will also have Agastya Nanda, the maternal grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, and the son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda.

Shah Rukh's reaction

Shah Rukh Khan also shared his reaction after daughter Suhana shared the new poster of her debut film. He wrote, "For my generation I just remember how we used to try and get these comics especially the Digest versions on rent to read. Nostalgia….and I hope Big Moose is in the film also!!! Love and all the best to the whole cast." Maheep Kapoor commented, "Sue this is FABbbbbb! " Designer Manish Malhotra also reacted with red heart emoticons.

Shweta Bachchan's heartfelt note

Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for Agastya and said, "I opened a drawer today, ostensibly to clean it and all my memories spilled out. Who would have thought way back then that this little boy with a cheeky grin would have his first movie poster out today? And his sister barely even 13 in the picture would turn out to be such a force !? When your children grow up and you start slowly moving to the sidelines as they forge their own path it feels like you've taken your whole heart and and left it out of your body unprotected, how frightening but there is no way around it. I guess this is what life is all about; letting go x." Karan reacted to the post with red heart emoticons.

