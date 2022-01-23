Kim Sharma rings in birthday in Bahamas with her ‘best person’ Leander Paes. See pics

Kim Sharma turned 42 on Friday and she celebrated her birthday on the scenic beaches of The Bahamas with her rumoured boyfriend Leander Paes.

The actor took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of herself sitting on a sandy beach in The Bahamas, where she can be seen with her back to the camera, enjoying the sun and the sand. In the second picture, Kim has her arms raised in the air in celebration, making victory signs. “Mood for 2022. Best day with my best person in paradise. This year could just be the best so far! Happy birthday to me #42,” she captioned the post.

She also gave photo credit to her rumoured boyfriend and tennis legend Leander Paes. However, he was not seen in any of the pictures. Kim’s post received love from her industry colleagues. Her Mohabbatein co-star Preeti Jhangiani commented, “Love love this picture! Happy birthday,” followed by a heart emoji. Actor Dino Morea also sent wishes for the birthday girl and said, “Happy happy happy birthday Kim, loads of love & happiness to you.”

Leander also took to his Instagram, wishing Kim a happy birthday, sharing a few pictures of the two of them. Two of the pictures in the post show Kim and Leander gazing into each other’s eyes while another is of Kim from the couple’s recent visit to a Disney theme park in the US. “Happy Birthday my darling @kimsharmaofficial. My wish for you is a year as Magical as you,” Leander captioned the post.

Pictures of Kim and Leander together had first gone viral in August 2021. After weeks of speculation, the couple eventually made the relationship Insta-official when they posted a picture of them on his Instagram account in September.

While the two haven’t spoken about their relationship in public yet, they regularly post pictures of their dates and outings together. They even celebrated Christmas together and met each other’s families for a special dinner. Earlier this month, they posted photos from a trip to Magic Kingdom Park, a theme park in the Walt Disney World in Florida.

